Opinion: A Month after the Uvalde Shooting, a Raffle Winner Will Receive an AR-15 Rifle

It's hard to change the gun-greedy culture of America, and Clayton, New Mexico is no exception.

"People who run chambers of commerce aren’t publicity-shy. They relish almost any opportunity to promote their fundraising events. It’s different this week in the northeastern New Mexico town of Clayton, population 3,100." —Milan Simonich

You would think perhaps the prizes would include cash for gasoline or free groceries given the inflation plaguing the country at this time, but no...

These people are sticking to their plan: handing out an AR-15 rifle.

Most leaders of the Clayton-Union County Chamber of Commerce have been unreachable regarding the raffle they’re holding Friday. The reason is the prize. It’s an AR-15 rifle." —Milan Simonich

Sadly, their only complaint is that they are now facing more restrictions...

April Gallegos, the executive director of Clayton's chamber of commerce, was simply miffed that the raffle winner would have to be at least 18 years old and pass a background check in order to possess this weapon of mass destruction.

Disturbingly, both mass shooters—the one who killed innocent civilians in the town of Buffalo, New York and the one who murdered schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas— obtained their weapons legally under United States law; both of these gunmen were 18 years of age.

"The shooters in Uvalde and Buffalo were both 18. They obtained their rifles legally, only to turn them on innocents. Their weaponry gave them the capability of squeezing off dozens of rounds before their prey could react." —Milan Simonich

In this community—like many across America—there were no reservations about the ordeal: the guy who owned the gun shop even gave them a discount!

"J&E Supply, a gun store in Union County, provided the AR-15 rifle for the chamber. A man who identified himself as the owner of the shop said he gave the chamber a discount on the price. Manufactured by Palmetto State Armory in South Carolina, the rifle is featured prominently on the Clayton chamber’s promotional materials. Palmetto listed the retail price of this particular AR-15 as $1,100 — a Father’s Day special." —Milan Simonich

When he was questioned about the weapon's similarity to the guns used in the recent mass shooting, that man hung up the phone immediately.

"I asked the owner of J&E Supply about the firearm’s similarities to the rifle used in Uvalde. He hung up the phone." —Milan Simonich

Unfortunately, this sort of raffle—and this sort of prize!—is surprisingly common across the United States.

Lawmakers will discuss this issue tomorrow, even though, in my eyes, legislation needs to be passed immediately, even if it is simply better than our current laws instead of perfect.