"Britain will start placing electronic tagging devices on some asylum-seekers after they arrive on small boats via the English Channel or through what the government calls 'dangerous and unnecessary routes.'" —Ellen Francis

Needless to say, this decision has sparked a great deal of controversy: How dare the government treat refugees—innocent people who are fleeing from wartorn areas—like common criminals?!

The government sees this policy as an effective method to deter dangerous channel crossings and stop smugglers, but human rights activists, the United Nations, and the most senior bishop of the Church of England are outraged.

This policy follows a large influx of immigrants to Britain.

"More than 10,00 people have entered Britain this year via the English Channel. In a single disaster in November, at least 27 migrants died while attempting the crossing." —Ellen Francis

Honestly, this policy seems unreasonable, especially when one considers that these people are asylum-seekers: they deserve to be treated more humanely.

"Under the monitoring trial, people fitted with the location-tracking device will be required regularly to report in person to immigration centers or police stations. It was not immediately clear how many people could be tagged, although a Home Office report on the program published Wednesday said children and those who are 18 weeks or more pregnant would be exempt." —Ellen Francis