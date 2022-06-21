President Biden Is Deciding Whether or Not to Lift U.S. Tariffs and Will Talk "Soon" with China's Xi

"A tariff is a type of tax levied by a country on an imported good at the border. Tariffs have historically been a tool for governments to collect revenues, but they are also a way for governments to try to protect domestic producers. As a protectionist tool, a tariff increases the prices of imports." —Jacob Berstein

President Joe Biden is currently considering whether he should lift the U.S. tariffs on China that were imposed by the Trump administration.

Leslin_Liu

When asked about the issue, he replied with the following statement:

"I'm in the process of making up my mind." —President Joe Biden

During his term, Mr. Trump placed tariffs on approximately $300 billion worth of goods being imported from China—America's biggest economic competitor.

Some businesses have benefited from these protections while others have been impacted negatively.

"While some businesses have benefited from protections from Chinese imports, companies that use the goods as inputs in areas including manufacturing have been hurt." —Jenny Leonard

To make the matter at hand even more complicated, there are human rights matters at stake and President Biden has declined to provide any specific details as to when he will actually speak with Xi Jinping: the president of China.

"Biden declined to say when specifically he'd talk to Xi, saying only 'I'm going to be talking to him.' U.S. officials are working to set up a possible call this summer as tensions run high between the world's two biggest economies, including on Taiwan, Ukraine and human rights matters." —Jenny Leonard