Opinion: The McBride Fire in Ruidoso, New Mexico Brought the Need for Affordable Housing to the Forefront

The fire in Ruidoso brought a situation to light that has been plaguing the small mountain town for quite some time: there is an affordable housing issue, and, for a long time, some residents have been concerned that providing more housing for the workforce would lead to higher crime rates, but that fear is unsubstantiated.

"After the wildfire, estimates now put the village at more than 300 apartment units short of what’s needed to house workers, underscoring the need for more affordable housing – something some residents previously opposed." —Mayor Lynn Crawford

Mayor Lynn Crawford is grateful for the funding that the community is receiving and plans to put it to good use.

"The village is now receiving two sources of funding – one from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration and one from the New Mexico Finance Authority – to help ramp up planning and construction of at least two housing developments in Ruidoso." —Mayor Lynn Crawford

Too often, low and middle-income residents are forced to either go without housing or live in units that are—to put it lightly—less than ideal.

Fortunately, Mayor Crawford is planning to remedy the situation.

"Combined, the money totals $1.4 million, the mayor said, and will go toward an apartment complex on Mechem Drive that would add about 98 units and a development that would add more than a dozen single-and double-wide trailers. Both developments will be targeted at low- and middle-income residents." —Mayor Lynn Crawford

The McBride Fire has made many aware of how important it is to have enough units for workers in their small mountain town to reside in, and Mayor Crawford plans to create a fund that will allow the village to purchase properties and rent them out for reasonably low rates in the foreseeable future.

"The village plans to create an enterprise fund to allow Ruidoso to purchase properties and rent them at a low rate – but high enough that the village can regain the investment money." —Mayor Lynn Crawford

Many people, especially in rural communities, are quite keen on home ownership, even if it is a long-term goal.

Fortunately, Ruidoso is considering a program that would allow renters to eventually become owners, which would likely provide a lot of individuals with more flexibility, even if they can't afford their dream home right away.

"The village is also looking at a program that would allow renters to eventually purchase property they were previously renting...If they’re in the house and they pay their rent on time the first, say, two years and want to purchase that house, then they can have equity that will be counted as down payment or equity through these programs..." —Mayor Lynn Crawford

Unfortunately, more money is required to actually build out these developments, but progress is occurring nonetheless, although it's gradual.

"More money is needed to build out these developments and he and the village have reached out to modular home manufacturers and are in the process of putting out requests for proposals...The most I’ve got that’s going to happen, say in the next three months, is going to be maybe 16 to 20 homes...the village is also looking at reclaiming dilapidated properties that can also, eventually, be turned into affordable housing for residents." —Mayor Lynn Crawford

The mayor says they've been rewriting the building code, which is extensive, but he remains determined to address the issue at hand.

“We’ve been rewriting … our building code, which covers a lot of those things... But that’s all part of the big plan of ‘how do you get housing started?'" —Mayor Lynn Crawford