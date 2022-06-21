Opinion: New Mexico Should Direct Its Funds to Urgent Socioeconomic Matters—Not Nuclear Weapons Programs

New Mexico is a state that is largely plagued by poverty, and has been for a long time.

People are struggling, it's ranked extremely low when it comes to education, and there is an affordable housing crisis in many cities.

Nonetheless, an inordinate amount of money is still being directed toward nuclear weapons programs.

"I was stunned to read in a recent article Los Alamos National Lab would get over a $1 billion bump in its proposed budget and the Department of Energy’s fiscal 2023 spending in the Land of Enchantment will exceed New Mexico’s entire state budget by nearly a billion dollars — $9.4 billion vs. $8.5 billion. Out of that, over 70% will be for programs that seek to indefinitely preserve existing nuclear weapons and build new plutonium 'pit' bomb cores for new-design nuclear weapons. Further, much of the remaining money supports those nuclear weapons programs, such as $450 million for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the dump for future radioactive wastes from expanded pit production." —Reverend John C. Wester

I think many New Mexicans would agree with reverend on this matter: we need to have higher-quality public education, better housing for low-income communities, and more resources for the seniors in our state who are living in extreme poverty.

Clker-Free-Vector-Images

What we don't need is more nuclear warheads, especially when these funds could be used to create meaningful change across our state.

From a moral perspective, war is deeply sinful.

"My Archdiocese is named Santa Fe for the 'Holy Faith' of St. Francis, patron saint of the environment and tireless promoter of peace. Pope Francis took his papal name from that revered saint and has explicitly called for the abolition of nuclear weapons. Yet ironically, two of the nation’s three nuclear weapons labs — Los Alamos and Sandia — are located within the Archdiocese. That is why 40% of the DOE’s national nuclear weapons budget of $16.5 billion will be spent in New Mexico alone, double that of any other state. In addition, New Mexico has the largest repository of nuclear warheads in the United States, with up to 2,500 warheads held in reserve at the Kirtland AFB just south of the Albuquerque Sunport." —Reverend John C. Wester

Why, exactly, would we need even more nuclear weapons?

This seems excessive, especially when you consider the positive impact this amount of cash could have on communities in the Land of Enchantment

"Let’s try to imagine what $9.4 billion could do for New Mexicans in one year: Hire hundreds of new teachers, help protect us against increasing wildfire threats, secure precious water resources, provide medical care for the poor and clean up contamination from past nuclear weapons production. Instead, it is going to nuclear weapons forever, even as the chances of potential nuclear war are increasing and we already have global overkill many times over." —Reverend John C. Wester

In a war, no one wins: one side might kill more people than the other, but everyone loses a part of their soul.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The only value in our two nations possessing nuclear weapons is to make sure they will never be used. But then, would it not be better to do away with them entirely?” —Mr. Ronald Reagan