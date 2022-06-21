Opinion: Biden Fell Off of His Bicycle on June 18, but He's Fine

June 17, 2022 was a special day for President Biden: He and the first lady—Jill Biden— celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

heblo

The couple has a vacation home in Delaware and had decided they'd take a bicycle ride together to mark the occasion.

Suddenly, President Biden fell and was immediately faced with concerned onlookers.

Nonetheless, he quickly announced that was fine, and continued riding after answering a few questions slung his way from reporters: he said that he was "happy with the progress" when it came to gun control legislation, and simply continued on his ride.

The man did not seem seriously injured.

Unfortunately, a lot of critics have seized the "opportunity" of any mishaps the president might have to inform the public that the man is "too old to remain in office."

"Critics use each instance to raise doubts about the fitness of the nation’s oldest president, although it was an occurrence that many cyclists have experienced." —Matt Viser

This is just not the case: teenagers fall off of their bicycles all of the time, and, although President Biden has suffered from a few falls, that doesn't mean he isn't fit to serve in office—It's ageist to assume otherwise, and the man is, quite frankly, doing a relatively good job considering the amount of friction he's facing and the overwhelming number of catastrophes he's having to cope with, even though I still disagree with some of his decisions.

President Biden is, indeed, the nation's oldest president, but that shouldn't matter as long as he gets the job done to the best of his ability.