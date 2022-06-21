A Funeral Was Held for an Activist Killed in Battle on June 18, 2022

Roman Ratushnyi was his name. He was 24 years old.

realworkhard

"Poppies, the blood-red flowers that cover the battlefields of Europe’s two world wars, were laid in mourning Saturday on the coffin of yet another dead soldier, this one killed in yet another European war, in Ukraine." —John Leicester

The man had been a powerful activist.

"The hundreds of mourners for Roman Ratushnyi, 24, included friends who had protested with him during months of demonstrations that toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russia leader in 2014 and who, like him, took up arms when Moscow launched its fullscale invasion of its neighbor this February." —John Leicester

Roman Ratushnyi, a man who stood up for what he believed in until the very end, was a hero for many.

"'Heroes never die' friends, family and admirers shouted in Ukrainian as Ratushnyi’s coffin was loaded aboard a hearse on a square in the Ukrainian capital now decorated with destroyed Russian tanks and vehicles. Their charred hulks contrasted with the shiny gold domes of an adjacent cathedral where priests had earlier sung prayers for Ratushnyi, who was well-known in Kyiv for his civic and environmental activism. From the square, the mourners then walked in a long silent column behind his coffin to Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or Independence Square. The vast plaza in central Kyiv gave its name to the three months of protests that overthrew then President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 and which helped fuel the political and patriotic awakening of Ukrainians born after independence in 1991." —John Leicester

Misha, a close friend of the deceased, traveled overnight in his soldier's uniform to honor the man who had been his fierce companion.

"Ratushnyi had 'a heart full of love for Ukraine,' said Misha Reva, who traveled overnight in his soldier’s uniform from front lines in the east to say goodbye to the friend he met for the first time on Maidan, in the midst of the protests. Ratushnyi was then just 16; Reva was in his early 20s. It was Ratushnyi who introduced Reva to the woman who is now his wife, also on the square."