Opinion: Biden Repeats His Call to Cut World Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Biden has a lot on his hands: a war between Russia and Ukraine, skyrocketing inflation, and the climate crisis are only some of the problems he's currently juggling.

Additionally, he is in a difficult possession because, though his goal is for the U.S. to reach zero emissions by the year 2050, he has ordered more drilling because the demand for crude oil has risen, given the outrageous prices at the pump plaguing many Americans and the ongoing conflict overseas.

"Biden highlighted several areas for action, such as the construction of hydrogen hubs in the United States; a “green” shipping contest sponsored by Norway and the United States to decarbonize fuels by 2050; and a renewed call for world leaders to match the U.S. goal of zero emissions for 50% of new autos." —Steven Mufson

Unfortunately, the President's Build Back Better Proposal has stalled in Congress.

"The $550 billion package of tax incentives and other measures in the president’s Build Back Better proposal has stalled in Congress." —Steven Mufson

He seems determined to address the urgency of the situation, despite his decision to demand oil producers to produce more given current events, but, as with most forms of progress, his plan has been meet with a significant amount of friction.

"The president noted that the United States in its infrastructure bill would provide $21.5 billion of the $90 billion that the International Energy Agency said would be needed for hydrogen demonstration projects this decade. Hydrogen can be used as an energy storage device." —Steven Mufson

Despite the complexities of our nation's state—and the world's, for that matter—President Biden is acutely aware of the urgency we face.

"We cannot, we cannot afford to let the critical goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to slip out of our reach...The science tells us the window for action is rapidly narrowing.” —President Biden

Let's hope some meaningful progress will be made.