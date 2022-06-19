Opinion: Mayor Tim Keller Has Chosen to Deliver His "State of the City" Address In-Person despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have been rising, prompting the Albuquerque City Council and the Bernalillo County Commission to move their scheduled meetings online next week.

Tim Keller, the mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico, however, has decided he is still going to give his State of the City address in person and hold his "community expo and celebration" next week.

"New Mexico has seen COVID-19 infections and related hospital admissions climb in recent weeks. Keller himself tested positive for the virus and isolated last week. City Council and County Commission officials cited the current COVID-19 climate for their respective decisions not to hold their regularly scheduled public meetings in-person next week. Both will conduct their meetings on Zoom. They had turned to the format early in the pandemic and had only resumed in-person sessions in March." —Jessica Dyer

In a written statement, Daniel Jiron, Tim Keller's interim communications director, stated the following:

“We chose the Rail Yards as the site for State of the City because it has lots of outdoor space, large warehouse-style rooms, good ventilation and allows for social distancing. The City will make available face masks to those who want them and have sanitizing stations throughout the facility.” —Daniel Jiron

According to Daniel Jiron, "GOV-TV will also live-stream the event for those who’d prefer to view it remotely."

Although the event will be held outdoors and a lot of people are now vaccinated, it's still important to remember that COVID-19 cases are on the rise, so extra precaution is advised for New Mexico residents who choose to attend the event.