A DWI Officer Has Been Seriously Hurt by an Alleged Drunk Driver

The Albuquerque police say that an officer has been hospitalized with severe injuries.

"Albuquerque police say an officer was hospitalized with several broken bones and other injuries after being hit by a drunken driver early Friday morning on the West Side." —Matthew Reisen

The incident occurred early on Friday morning: the officer had just finished arresting an allegedly drunk driver, was off duty, and was heading home when he was hit.

"The officer was hospitalized with a broken leg, broken wrist and 'an unknown neck injury,' according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court." —Matthew Reisen

All of the sources, and the situation itself, indicate that the driver—Vaughn Stands, aged 28—was, indeed, drunk, but another police officer was unable to conduct a sobriety test on him due to his injury and the potential of head trauma.

"The investigation showed the officer was driving west on Irving and Stands’ truck was going south on Eagle Ranch when the crash occurred. Police found Stands in a truck south of the intersection and he had a large gash on his head, according to the complaint. Stands told police he was driving home from the Dirty Bourbon when an argument broke out with his female passenger. Police said Stands told them he 'wasn’t paying attention' and trying to get his seat belt on when the woman grabbed the steering wheel and they crashed. He said he 'didn’t know what he hit' and believed it was 'more likely a curb' than another vehicle. Stands told police he drank three beers and the officer couldn’t smell alcohol 'due to the heavy odor of automotive chemicals from the crash,' according to the complaint. Police believe Stands was traveling well above the 35 mph speed limit due the 'large debris pattern' and 'severe damage' to the vehicles."—Matthew Reisen

The complaint states the following:

“I was unable to conduct any (sobriety tests) on Stands due to his injury and the potential of head trauma...However, I did obtain a search warrant for the purposes of having Stands’ blood drawn and tested for alcohol.” —Police Complaint

