The FDA Has Cleared Vaccines for Children under 5 Years of Age

COVID-19 is causing extreme stress for many families.

Many parents were concerned: Pfizer's vaccine had been delayed earlier when a two-dose regimen didn't prove sufficient.

"It’s been a year and a half since vaccines first became available, and an authorized vaccine will be welcome news for parents whose youngsters haven’t been able to get their shots. Pfizer’s vaccine had been delayed earlier when a two-dose regimen didn’t evoke an adequate response." —Fiona Rutherford

These parents will likely be relieved that their kids can be vaccinated soon.

Clker-Free-Vector-Images

"COVID vaccines for children ages 5 and under from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. received authorization from U.S. regulators, meaning almost all of the American population can soon get protected against COVID-19 disease...The vaccines for the youngest of kids are expected to be rolled out as early as June 21, the Biden administration said earlier this month.The U.S. government has already secured a supply of 10 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna to vaccinate under-5s as soon as the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give the green light." —Fiona Rutherford

While COVID-19 cases are most common among the elderly, the youth are also at risk.

"While children are less likely than adults to experience the worst outcomes of COVID, the health officials have warned that the rate of hospitalization and death for children, particularly during the omicron wave, has been concerning." —Fiona Rutherford

Coronavirus cases continue to increase by the day.

"As of June 8, 2022, the current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (109,032) increased 8.0% compared with the previous 7-day moving average (100,916). A total of 85,084,715 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States as of June 8, 2022." —COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review

We still need to be careful.