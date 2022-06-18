Opinion: A Gunman Just Killed 3 Seniors

On Thursday, yet another mass shooting occurred, this time in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

MickeyLIT

Robert Findlay Smith—a licensed gun dealer who apparently worked from home— was charged with capital murder on Friday.

"Records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show Smith is a licensed gun dealer whose business is listed at his home address. Court records show Smith filed a lawsuit in 2008 against Samford University, a private university in metro Birmingham, alleging campus security wrongly detained him and accused him of impersonating a police officer." —Associated Press

This mass shooting was a shock to residents, as Vestavia Hills has long been a town known for its peaceful, family-oriented nature.

"Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry told reporters his “close-knit, resilient, loving community” was rocked by “this senseless act of violence.” It’s home to nearly 40,000 residents, most of them white, including many businesspeople, doctors and lawyers who work in Birmingham." —Associated Press

In a gesture of enormous empathy, Reverend Rebecca Bridges prayed for the victims, the church members who witnessed the horrifying incident, and the shooter.

"The Rev. Rebecca Bridges, the associate rector, led an online prayer service on the church’s Facebook page Friday morning. She prayed not only for the victims and church members who witnessed the shooting, but also 'for the person who perpetrated the shooting.'" —Associated Press

She knew the man must have been struggling, and prayed that he would heal from whatever pain he was in.

“We pray that you will work in that person’s heart...And we pray that you will help us to forgive.” Reverend Rebecca Bridges

She even prayed that our laws will change, as they should, so that people who do not deserve to die at the hands of an angry gunman don't.

She prayed that "our culture will change and that our laws will change in ways that will protect all of us."

Thankfully, one of the church members, who was in his seventies grabbed a chair and hit the gunman with it, wrestling him to the ground. He then hit the guy in the head with his own gun.

He is being hailed as a hero, as he should be: the church member probably saved many lives that day.

Tragically, three seniors were shot and killed: Walter Rainey, 84, who died in his wife's arms as she whispered heartfelt words to him, Sarah Yeager, 75, who died soon after the incident in a hospital on Friday, and an 84-year old woman who also passed away on June 17, 2022. The police have not released her name for privacy reasons.

This shooting occurred just over one month after a gunman shot and killed one person and injured three when he opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a southern California church.

"Thursday’s shooting happened just over a month after one person was killed and five injured when a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a Southern California church. It also came nearly seven years to the day after an avowed white supremacist killed nine people during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina." —Associated Press

Lawmakers need to act on gun reform, and fast.

They will continue their discussions on Tuesday, despite the urgency of the situation at hand.