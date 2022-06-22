Opinion: Couy Griffin Has Avoided More Jail Time for Joining the Mob that Attacked the U.S. Capital on Friday

Couy Griffin, the County Commissioner of Otero County in New Mexico, has managed to avoid more jail time, despite founding a political group entitled "Cowboys for Trump" and entering a restricted area outside of the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

"Griffin, who founded the political group Cowboys for Trump, was sentenced to 14 days imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden gave Griffin credit for the 20 days he already served in jail after his arrest." —Michael Kunzelman and Jacques Billeaud

In March, Griffin was convicted of entering a restricted area outside of the Capitol. Although the man's ideology, if you can even call it that, is arguably quite destructive, and he shouted his unsubstantiated belief that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump, McFadden has acquitted him of disorderly conduct charges.

"After a trial without a jury, McFadden convicted Griffin in March of entering a restricted area outside the Capitol during the riot on January 6, 2021, but acquitted him of a disorderly conduct charge. Griffin didn't go into the building itself and wasn't accused of engaging in any violence or destruction." —Michael Kunzelman and Jacques Billeaud

The guy didn't kill anyone, but he was still extremely disruptive.

"During the riot, Griffin shouted his unsubstantiated belief that the election was stolen from Trump, climbed a toppled fence and another barrier to access the Capitol steps and used a bullhorn to lead the throngs in prayer." —Michael Kunzelman and Jacques Billeaud

Griffin was also ordered to perform community service and pay a fine.

"McFadden, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, also ordered Griffin to pay a $3,000 fine and $500 in restitution and perform 60 hours of community service." —Michael Kunzelman and Jacques Billeaud

Griffin, like many, has continued to claim that the election was rigged, asserting that he only wanted transparency.

He has told McFadden that he simply went to the Capitol to pray with other people...

"My actions on Jan. 6 were a result of my faith." —Couy Griffin

McFadden, however, remains unconvinced, and why should he feel any differently?!

It seems that the only part of the situation Couy regrets in the slightest is the one where he got caught: the day after the riot, Griffin posted a video on social media expressing his crystal-clear views on the matter.

"There's gonna be blood running out of that building.But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant our flag on the desk of Nancy Pelosi and Check Scumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it." —Couy Griffin

Sadly, many others have been charged with the same misdemeanor as Griffin.

Unfortunately, Couy Griffin has shown no remorse for his actions; he's even bragged about his behavior at a county commission meeting; he was, apparently, proud of violating orders from the police to stay out of the restricted area he was in.

He's also spread conspiracy theories surrounding the January 6 insurrection and even posted his (obviously biased) questions on social media about the conclusions the judge who is overseeing his case has made.

Despite all of this, defense attorney Nicholas Smith has asserted that Couy Griffin deserves a fair trial and has, indeed, exhibited remorse.

Nonetheless, the judge maintains that Griffin's blatant lack of contrition is deeply concerning, along with his apparent disdain for the U.S. criminal justice system.

Cuoy Griffin is among the few who have not been accused of entering the Capitol building or engaging in any violent or destructive behavior: over 800 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the insurrection on January 6, 2021, and more than 300 of them have pleaded guilty.

200 have been sentenced.