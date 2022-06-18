Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods.

"Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis

The threat is urgent.

"Northern New Mexico communities are urgently preparing for the threat of post-fire floods this weekend as the state enters monsoon season." —Theresa Davis

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar carries a risk of floods, but it might be difficult to reach people in extremely rural areas, which could complicate evacuations.

According to a National Weather Service meteorologist by the name of Scott Overpeck, one storm can be enough to cause flash floods over burned soil.

"Burned ground...it acts like concrete...Water hits it, and runs off." —Scott Overpeck

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze is now 72% contained.

To make matters worse, the weather forecast predicts a strong chance of rains this weekend in the Las Vegas area.

"The National Weather Service Forecast shows the Las Vegas area has a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and 50% chance on Sunday." —Theresa Davis

According to state forester Laura McCarthy, Mora County has received two semi-truck loads of flood barriers,

"There will be impacts to water and wastewater systems, roads and bridges, farms and fields, and outdoor recreation areas." —Laura McCarthy

The costs will be covered completely by the federal government.

"The federal government is covering 100% of costs for the Emergency Watershed Program, which pays for flood prevention projects on private property." —Theresa Davis

According to the Mora County Commissioner—Veronica Serna—these floods could block bridges and roads in rural areas.

She also warned residents to protect tractors, ATVs, and the like.

"Your ATVs, your tractors, your trailers, all of that stuff, try to protect it...Take it up to higher ground. All that stuff could potentially be floating downstream with this flood." —Veronica Serna

Right now, the Santa Clara Pueblo's forestry crew is working to protect the Peterson Reservoir from ash and debris, laying burned trees across steep slopes in an effort to stabilize the burnt soil.

Meanwhile, according to Lt. Col. Patrick Stevens, crews are using tools such as gabion baskets to slow down the water in the Gallinas Canyon.

"These are basically metal baskets that are full of rock...You can stack them like Legos to make check dams." —Lt. Col. Patrick Stevens

The Gallinas Watershed work is being funded by a $7 million U.S. Amry Corps of Engineers contract with North Wind Site Services, based in Idaho.

New Mexico has now opened three flood evacuation centers in the Northern part of the state.

Governor Grisham urges residents to leave sooner than later, as it can be difficult to flee a flood with water coming from all directions.

Additionally, David Dye, from New Mexico Homeland Security, stated that they are distributing weather radios to residents since a lot of people living in these areas have no cell phone reception.

Sheriffs are knocking on doors to warn people about the situation, providing them with flyers about how to prepare for floods and emergency kits, along with an evacuation plan.

Unfortunately, according to officials, this will probably not be the last time this year the residents of Northern New Mexico need to leave due to floods.

For firefighters, the rain could douse the flames in the Pecos Wilderness, assisting them, but it could also cause further complications while they are navigating the burned landscape.

Jayson Coil, the Fire operations section chief, has warned residents not to drive through floodwaters and debris flows in burned areas, because doing so would be very dangerous.

Evacuation Information

There are flood evacuation shelters at Penasco High School, Abe Montoya Recreation Center in Las Vegas, and Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe. Anyone who thinks they will need help evacuating should call 800-432-2080.

Flood alerts will be broadcast at 5:40 am on KNMX.