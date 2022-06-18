Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

Daniella Cressman

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIuq2_0gEuYX1G00
Wolfgang Hasselman

"Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis

The threat is urgent.

"Northern New Mexico communities are urgently preparing for the threat of post-fire floods this weekend as the state enters monsoon season." —Theresa Davis

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar carries a risk of floods, but it might be difficult to reach people in extremely rural areas, which could complicate evacuations.

According to a National Weather Service meteorologist by the name of Scott Overpeck, one storm can be enough to cause flash floods over burned soil.

"Burned ground...it acts like concrete...Water hits it, and runs off." —Scott Overpeck

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze is now 72% contained.

To make matters worse, the weather forecast predicts a strong chance of rains this weekend in the Las Vegas area.

"The National Weather Service Forecast shows the Las Vegas area has a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and 50% chance on Sunday." —Theresa Davis

According to state forester Laura McCarthy, Mora County has received two semi-truck loads of flood barriers,

"There will be impacts to water and wastewater systems, roads and bridges, farms and fields, and outdoor recreation areas." —Laura McCarthy

The costs will be covered completely by the federal government.

"The federal government is covering 100% of costs for the Emergency Watershed Program, which pays for flood prevention projects on private property." —Theresa Davis

According to the Mora County Commissioner—Veronica Serna—these floods could block bridges and roads in rural areas.

She also warned residents to protect tractors, ATVs, and the like.

"Your ATVs, your tractors, your trailers, all of that stuff, try to protect it...Take it up to higher ground. All that stuff could potentially be floating downstream with this flood." —Veronica Serna

Right now, the Santa Clara Pueblo's forestry crew is working to protect the Peterson Reservoir from ash and debris, laying burned trees across steep slopes in an effort to stabilize the burnt soil.

Meanwhile, according to Lt. Col. Patrick Stevens, crews are using tools such as gabion baskets to slow down the water in the Gallinas Canyon.

"These are basically metal baskets that are full of rock...You can stack them like Legos to make check dams." —Lt. Col. Patrick Stevens

The Gallinas Watershed work is being funded by a $7 million U.S. Amry Corps of Engineers contract with North Wind Site Services, based in Idaho.

New Mexico has now opened three flood evacuation centers in the Northern part of the state.

Governor Grisham urges residents to leave sooner than later, as it can be difficult to flee a flood with water coming from all directions.

Additionally, David Dye, from New Mexico Homeland Security, stated that they are distributing weather radios to residents since a lot of people living in these areas have no cell phone reception.

Sheriffs are knocking on doors to warn people about the situation, providing them with flyers about how to prepare for floods and emergency kits, along with an evacuation plan.

Unfortunately, according to officials, this will probably not be the last time this year the residents of Northern New Mexico need to leave due to floods.

For firefighters, the rain could douse the flames in the Pecos Wilderness, assisting them, but it could also cause further complications while they are navigating the burned landscape.

Jayson Coil, the Fire operations section chief, has warned residents not to drive through floodwaters and debris flows in burned areas, because doing so would be very dangerous.

Evacuation Information

There are flood evacuation shelters at Penasco High School, Abe Montoya Recreation Center in Las Vegas, and Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe. Anyone who thinks they will need help evacuating should call 800-432-2080.

Flood alerts will be broadcast at 5:40 am on KNMX.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
3815 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

PRC Examiners Want an Immediate Cut after PNM Closes Plant

You could be saving an average of $8 on your electric bill starting in October of this year. Most of us have been extremely overwhelmed—not to mention stressed out—due to the state of things: skyrocketing gas prices and inordinately expensive groceries are only a few of the expenses that have increased thanks to inflation.

Read full story
Corrales, NM

Opinion: A Popular Corrales Thrift Shop Is at Risk of Shutting Down

“You trip across some little treasure you didn’t know you needed — scarves, purses, shirts and dresses...I love the jewelry table that makes for nice, little gifts because (the jewelry) is so reasonably priced.” —Debbie Haycraft.

Read full story
2 comments
Otero County, NM

Opinion: Couy Griffin Has Avoided More Jail Time for Joining the Mob that Attacked the U.S. Capital on Friday

Couy Griffin, the County Commissioner of Otero County in New Mexico, has managed to avoid more jail time, despite founding a political group entitled "Cowboys for Trump" and entering a restricted area outside of the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

Read full story
6 comments
Albuquerque, NM

More Rainfall Is Expected This Week

Finally, New Mexico will experience some rainfall; for the most part, this is welcome news, especially for firefighters who have been fighting the two largest wildfires in our state's history.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Ukraine Has Been Outgunned in Donbas: The West's Weapons Are Not Keeping Up

"Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges." —Andrea Rosa and Jamey Keaten.

Read full story
3 comments
Buffalo, NY

Opinion: The New Body Armor Rules in New York Don't Include the One Worn by the Buffalo Mass Shooter

The gunman who killed civilians during the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York was wearing body armor. Soon after the attack occurred, state lawmakers created a new law banning the sales of bullet-resistant vests.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Biden Fell Off of His Bicycle on June 18, but He's Fine

June 17, 2022 was a special day for President Biden: He and the first lady—Jill Biden— celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. The couple has a vacation home in Delaware and had decided they'd take a bicycle ride together to mark the occasion.

Read full story

A Funeral Was Held for an Activist Killed in Battle on June 18, 2022

Roman Ratushnyi was his name. He was 24 years old. "Poppies, the blood-red flowers that cover the battlefields of Europe’s two world wars, were laid in mourning Saturday on the coffin of yet another dead soldier, this one killed in yet another European war, in Ukraine." —John Leicester.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Lawmakers Brace for Fallout over the Certification Controversy in Many Counties

Jeers of "traitors" were thrown at some state commissioners as they cast their votes. "The drama over certifying New Mexico’s primary election results might be over for now, but there could be political fallout as lawmakers review a state election code that requires counties to approve their vote results before the statewide canvass can be certified." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe County, NM

Santos Ben Atencio Has Just Turned Himself in

Santos Ben Atencio, a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting, has just turned himself in. He did so at 8:24 a.m. yesterday. "Santos Ben Atencio, 18, is suspected of firing a shot that wounded a woman who was sitting in her living room in the 600 block of Gomez Road in the Railyard District." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
Clayton, NM

Opinion: A Month after the Uvalde Shooting, a Raffle Winner Will Receive an AR-15 Rifle

It's hard to change the gun-greedy culture of America, and Clayton, New Mexico is no exception. "People who run chambers of commerce aren’t publicity-shy. They relish almost any opportunity to promote their fundraising events. It’s different this week in the northeastern New Mexico town of Clayton, population 3,100." —Milan Simonich.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Jobs You Can Perform Remotely

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The D.A. Has Failed to Review Police Shootings within Time Frames that were Set under Its Own Policy

There has been a lot of outrage as to just how often police officers need to use deadly force in this country, and rightly so: an enormous amount of innocent people have died for very minor offenses.

Read full story
2 comments
Clovis, NM

Christopher Rodriguez, Age 36, Was Arrested on Monday in Relation to a Clovis Church Shooting

As of late, gun control has been an issue of major contention in the United States, with many arguing that we need stricter regulations as relentless mass shootings continue to occur.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Britain Has Stated that Some Asylum-Seekers Will Be Tracked Electronically

"Britain will start placing electronic tagging devices on some asylum-seekers after they arrive on small boats via the English Channel or through what the government calls 'dangerous and unnecessary routes.'" —Ellen Francis.

Read full story
3 comments

President Biden Is Deciding Whether or Not to Lift U.S. Tariffs and Will Talk "Soon" with China's Xi

"A tariff is a type of tax levied by a country on an imported good at the border. Tariffs have historically been a tool for governments to collect revenues, but they are also a way for governments to try to protect domestic producers. As a protectionist tool, a tariff increases the prices of imports." —Jacob Berstein.

Read full story

Opinion: New Mexico Should Direct Its Funds to Urgent Socioeconomic Matters—Not Nuclear Weapons Programs

New Mexico is a state that is largely plagued by poverty, and has been for a long time. People are struggling, it's ranked extremely low when it comes to education, and there is an affordable housing crisis in many cities.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: It's Important to Diversify Your Income Streams

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. If you are in need of assistance, please consult a financial advisor. There are quite a few indications that we might be facing a recession in 2023: this means that a lot of people could get laid off or fired, so it's important to prepare in advance, that way you have something to fall back on in the event of an emergency.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Cope with Inflation

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: 3 Benefits of Working from Home

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy