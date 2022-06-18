Opinion: The Grand Jury Has Indicted a Santa Fe Man on a Child Sex Charge

Jose Garcia, aged 72, has been accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Tima Miroshnichenko

He has been charged with criminal sexual contact: a second-degree felony.

According to the indictment, the alleged incident occurred between June 1, 2021 and October 31.

Jail records indicate that Garcia was arrested on April 5 and booked in a Santa Fe jail, only to be released on April 6 on a $2500 bond.

This man (allegedly) molested a young, innocent, child: when we are little, we absorb everything like a sponge—Can you imagine being forced to cope with such a traumatic experience, one that wasn't even your fault?

It pains me that a man who appears to have committed such a despicable offense can be released from prison so easily for such an unreasonably small amount of money.

Right now, he's probably roaming around looking for other young children to assault.

On one hand, if that is how a person functions at 72, he requires extensive rehabilitative services. On the other, he is clearly a danger to others, and should not be granted his freedoms so readily: he should be kept in a place where he will not do even more harm.