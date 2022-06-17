Opinion: Gun Talks Have Stalled in the Senate Negotiation

Recently, there has been a historic bipartisan proposal drafted that would enforce common-sense gun reform: It's not as comprehensive as most democrats would like, but would it still be a step in the right direction.

Unfortunately, if both parties don't agree on everything during the negotiations, they can't agree on anything.

“I’m not as optimistic right now, but we’re continuing to work,” he said, leaving a meeting of the top four negotiators Thursday afternoon. He added: “We don’t have a deal about anything unless we have a deal about everything.” —Senator John Cornyn

As a result, negotiations have been stalled.

Senator Cornyn is the top Republican negotiator.

Lawmakers have now missed their Thursday deadline regarding this urgent matter and will resume the debate on Tuesday.

The reason for the delay is that there is a great deal of disagreement regarding key elements of the proposal.

"Among the toughest issues, senators and other people familiar with the talks said, is what is often called the 'boyfriend loophole.' Under current federal law, domestic violence offenders who abuse their spouses or partners they have lived with or had a child with can be barred from purchasing firearms. The framework proposed adding offenders who were in a 'continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature' with their victim. But turning that broad definition into legislative language is difficult, senators said." —Mike Debonis and Leigh Ann Caldwell

That being said, there were plenty of lawmakers who wanted to bring the bill to the floor as early as today and were committed to doing so.

“We need to work through the next 24 hours but . . . we are operating as if we’re bringing this bill to the floor." —Senator Chris Murphy

Unfortunately, there was a lot of friction.

“It comes with a lot of emotions, it comes with political risk to both sides...But we’re close enough that we should be able to get there.” — Senator Thom Tillis

It seems that it is extremely difficult for the two parties to find some semblance of common ground for this important legislation.

The discussion will continue on Tuesday.