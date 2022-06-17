Opinion: The Santa Fe Police Just Arrested a 60-Year-Old Man for Raping a 6-Year-Old Autistic Girl

Keith Wayne MacGregor, age 60, has been arrested for raping a 6-year-old autistic girl.

qimono

"Santa Fe police on Thursday arrested a man on a warrant accusing him of raping a 6-year-old girl with autism. Keith Wayne MacGregor, 60, faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and a count of bribing a witness, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court." —Claudia L. Silva

The young girl's father was concerned about sexual abuse and contacted the Santa Fe Police Department Special Victims Unit, which then began conducting an investigation.

The young survivor was brought to the Solace Crisis Treatment Center for a medical exam and a forensic interview.

She was assaulted more than once, she reported.

"The girl was taken to Solace Crisis Treatment Center for a medical exam and forensic interview, where she described several instances of sexual abuse, according to the affidavit." —Claudia L. Silva

This is disgusting behavior from a man who clearly knows better, yet still chose to traumatize a young girl who was deeply vulnerable, multiple times no less.

"MacGregor owns Keith Wayne Enterprises LLC, a corporate consulting firm, the business's website says, and is principal manager of Diversified Global Media Fund LLC, which finances 'multi-cultural & multi-language entertainment properties for multinational marketplaces.' A biography on the Keith Wayne Enterprises website says MacGregor was born in Ontario, Canada. He moved to Santa Fe in 2002 and became a U.S. citizen in 2013." —Claudia L. Silva

Sexual assault is horrific, and to do this to a child who is on the spectrum is the epitome of cruelty.