The EPA Will Pay the State of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation a Combined $63 million for the Gold King Oil Spill

Contractors from the Environmental Protection Agency (the EPA) accidentally caused the Gold King oil spill in August of 2015.

Clker-Free-Vector-Images

Now, the EPA has pledged to pay New Mexico State and Navajo Nation a combined $63 million, which residents deeply appreciate.

"The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to pay the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation a combined $63 million for the disastrous 2015 Gold King Mine blowout." —Theresa Davis

The spill was catastrophic, after all.

"The disaster compelled municipalities to close intakes for drinking water systems, prompted many farmers to stop irrigating, and discouraged recreation on the rivers. The state, local governments and tribes incurred hefty costs cleaning up the contamination." —Theresa Davis

Honestly, this amount of money is well-deserved by the affected communities.

"Under the settlements, the EPA will pay the state $32 million and the Navajo Nation $31 million for the toxic spill that released massive amounts of heavy metals and acidic waste into the Animas and San Juan rivers, turning the waters a bright yellow as they coursed through Colorado and New Mexico. The payout is what communities and watersheds affected by the spill deserve, given the federal government’s role in the disaster, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement Thursday announcing the deal." —Theresa Davis

The general consensus is that people are grateful: this money is appreciated, and also deeply needed.

"The state plans to use $18.1 million of its money to bolster the area’s agriculture and outdoor recreation, monitor water quality, dispel the negative perceptions of the two rivers that have persisted since the spill occurred, and identify and clean up pollution to protect drinking water. About $10 million will go toward funding projects to restore or replace damaged natural resources and the services they provide. Officials will seek public input in developing a restoration plan." —Theresa Davis

It's heartening that these efforts are taking place.