Opinion: The Gunman Responsible for the Racially Motivated Mass Shooting in Buffalo Has Been Charged with Hate Crimes

Daniella Cressman

Payton Gendron planned the mass shooting he carried out in Buffalo, New York for months: he researched the demographics of the location, targeting an area with a largely black population, trained extensively so that he solidified his aim, and subscribed to conspiracy theories stating that black people and immigrants were trying to 'replace' white individuals, himself included.

He has now been charged with hate crimes and could face the death penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OffRE_0gCXbZkQ00
geralt

"In his writings, Gendron embraced a baseless conspiracy theory about a plot to diminish white Americans’ power and “replace” them with people of color, through immigration and other means. The posts detail months of reconnaissance, demographic research and shooting practice for an attack aimed at scaring everyone who isn’t white and Christian into leaving the country." —Carolyn Thompson & Michael R. Sisak

He believed in the notion that white people are somehow superior, which is completely false, and he called himself a Christian...

He injured three people: one was black and two were white.

He found it necessary to apologize to one white person he shot in the leg, yet he didn't think he was in the wrong for killing 10 black people, many of whom had children.

“No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin." —General Merrick Garland

Payton Gendron could face the death penalty for his despicable actions: there is evidence that he planned the attack meticulously.

"The federal hate crimes case is based partly on documents in which Gendron laid out his radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the attack, some of which he posted online and shared with a small group of people shortly before he started shooting." —Carolyn Thompson and Michael R. Sisak

One of the victims, Ruth Whitfield had three children back home: they said that racist attacks are a recurrent problem across the nation and desperately need to be addressed, which is true.

"Three children of 86-year-old victim Ruth Whitfield said they told Garland at their private meeting that they wanted to make sure he didn’t view the Buffalo shooting 'as a singular case.'" —Carolyn Thompson & Michael R. Sisak

One of the woman's sons was former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr. who made it clear that this is a devastatingly repetitive issue across the country.

“It doesn’t stop with justice for our mother and the other nine victims. It’s how do we prevent these horrific crimes from happening, from breaking the hearts of other families." —Raymond Whitfield (Ruth Whitfield's son)

Clearly, the gunman's views were misguided, hateful, and disgusting: he was already facing a life sentence before he shot and killed 10 people for no legitimate reason, injuring three others, on previously filed state charges.

He pleaded not guilty.

There are those who are adamantly against the death penalty regardless of the situation, and there are those who think someone who could do something so evil deserves to die.

At least he is being held accountable for his actions.

I'm just sorry so many people were killed.

