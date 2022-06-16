A Las Cruces Man Plotted a Murder for Hire

A 32-year-old man by the name of Leif Everett Hayman in Las Cruces, New Mexico has repeatedly contacted what he thought was a murder-for-hire website in April. Allegedly, the man ordered the killing of his mother-in-law.

"A 32-year-old Las Cruces man repeatedly contacted what he thought was a murder-for-hire website in April allegedly to order a hit on his mother-in-law." —Colleen Heild

The website was fake, but federal authorities took the threat very seriously.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agent pretended he was the hitman, convincing Leaf that he was who he said he was for long enough to build a case against the man.

"Posing as a hit man, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent played along long enough to build a case against Leif Everett Hayman, who is now facing a federal charge of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire." —Colleen Heild

Hayman is now facing a federal charge for "using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire," according to Colleen Heild.

Despite this, Hayman has been released, but that ruling is now being appealed.

"Over the objection of federal prosecutors, Hayman was ordered released on his personal recognizance under certain conditions pending trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gregory Wormuth in Las Cruces. But that June 3 ruling is now being appealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Las Cruces. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Wednesday." —Colleen Heild

In the meantime, Hayman is under federal custody.