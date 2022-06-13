Opinion: Senators Have Drafted a Bipartisan Gun Safety Proposal

The sheer number of mass shootings in this country since the beginning of this year has been devastating.

Sadly, America has long been plagued with mass shootings for years before this, and there has been little progress made when it came to common-sense gun laws.

This time, change might actually occur: A proposal with bipartisan support has been drafted.

"A group of 20 senators struck a bipartisan gun safety framework on Sunday, marking a significant breakthrough in Congress’ attempts to address recent back-to-back mass shootings." —Burgess Everett & Marianne Levine

The proposal includes:

Extra scrutiny for gun buyers under the age of 21

Grants to states to implement red flag laws

New spending on mental health treatments & school security

Stricter restrictions on individuals with a history of domestic abuse

In my eyes, these restrictions are minimal compared to what I would like to see, but I am still grateful that this much progress has been made: it shows that tough discussions can lead to bipartisan agreements and a certain level of compromise, which is heartening.

In fact, President Biden has said that it "would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades."

That being said, turning this proposal into actual legislation could be an uphill battle.

"While Sunday’s announcement is a major breakthrough, translating a framework into an actual bill often proves challenging. During last year’s bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, for example, more than six weeks passed between negotiators’ announcement of a framework and Senate passage of the resulting bill. And a GOP aide involved in the negotiations stressed that Sunday’s agreement was an 'agreement on principles, not legislative text.'" —Burgess Everett & Marianne Levine

There are certain Republicans who are skeptical and may want to have fewer regulations.

"A broader bipartisan group has held its own regular meetings on guns over the past three weeks since the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. And with Democrats controlling only 50 Senate seats, the approval of 10 Republicans is critical to moving forward." —Burgess Everett & Marianne Levine

If this proposal is passed, it would be a major step in the right direction, making a lot of Americans feel safe in their communities again while still honoring the second amendment rights that many hold so dear.

That being said, there is still more progress to be made.