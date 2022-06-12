$5 Gas is Now the New Normal

Daniella Cressman

Inflation due to current events has caused the price of gasoline to skyrocket: the national average is now $5 per gallon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLLCL_0g8OjTlE00
PublicDomainPictures

"Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that." —David Koenig and Julie Walker

Needless to say, this is causing immense stress for consumers, especially for people who are reliant on their vehicles to earn a livelihood.

"The high cost is taking a toll on people who need their vehicles to earn a living. It was bad enough for cab driver Joseph Pierre when it cost $25 to fill his tank. Now he shells out $40 or $45." —David Koenig and Julie Walker

People like Joseph Pierre and Katisha Thompson are among many who are overwhelmed by such intensely high costs when they're at the pump.

“I’m losing money because some passengers I pick up, they don’t care about that, they don’t tip you." —Joseph Pierre

Katisha Thompson said the prices are "becoming overbearing": she's trying to feed her family and the costs keep going up relentlessly.

“It’s a lot, especially when you are trying to feed a family,” she said. “And it’s not just gas. It’s groceries, everything is going up.” —Katisha Thompson

Many of us are already struggling financially as a result of the pandemic, and Americans are burning less gasoline than they were before the catastrophe of 2022, but these prices might be leading to fewer drivers on the road.

"Americans are still burning less gasoline than they did before the pandemic, with many people still working from home instead of commuting. But there are early signs that higher prices might be affecting drivers’ habits, too. The amount of fuel consumed last week was down 3% from the previous week and 6% from this time last year, according to preliminary figures from the Oil Price Information Service." —David Koenig and Julie Walker

Fuel costs have risen for quite a few reasons:

  • Americans usually drive more around Memorial Day, so the demand for gasoline is high.
  • Global oil prices are rising due to sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine: Russia is a leading oil producer.
  • There are no limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Inflation is the highest it's been in forty years. Even though these prices are unbearable for many of us, gasoline was actually once $5.40 per gallon, so these costs are not record-breaking when inflation is considered.

"While this is the first time breaking the $5 barrier, it’s still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today." —David Koenig and Julie Walker

Gasoline prices are excruciating for many.

