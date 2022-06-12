The Police Are Seeking a Suspect in a Northeast Albuquerque Homicide

The 15 Cities in America with the Most Overvalued Home Prices

It's no secret that real estate prices are through the roof at this point, but what you might not know is that certain homebuyers are actually paying premiums of 60% or more. "A recent analysis from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University identified the most overvalued housing markets in the country. The top finding? Buyers in the most overvalued market — Boise, Idaho — are paying an eye-watering premium of 73%, largely thanks to the recent boom in remote work. The researchers found that historical price data suggests homes in Boise should cost $299,202 on average. Instead, the typical buyer is forking over $516,548 — roughly $217,000 more than they quote-unquote should." —Sarah Hansen.