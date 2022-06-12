Opinion: President Biden Faced Anger When He Visited New Mexico Yesterday for a Briefing on the Wildfires

madartzgraphics

President Biden isn't Trump, but he was also not my first choice.

I think a lot of Americans feel the same way: he was arguably quite dated in his views about race during the debates, and has also enraged environmental groups due to his closeness with the oil and gas industry.

He was in our state to receive information about the fires that have plagued New Mexico, devastated families, and led to the loss of many homes: a fire that the U.S. Forest Service—a federal agency—was responsible for.

Honestly, I can see why the President has been met with so much friction. First of all, many of us are livid that the U.S. Forest Service would be so careless with a prescribed burn and wish they would have taken more precautions. Secondly, the wildfires were largely a result of climate change, and the changing conditions of our environment are too often overlooked: this should have been considered more seriously.

Indeed, the fire and the climate crisis are deeply interconnected, but Biden has sided with the oil companies far too much for a President who claimed to prioritize the environment: he's now asked them to drill more.

The President has also accused companies of profiting from the supply shortage of oil, which he himself has demanded many organizations provide more of.

The President really needs to make up his mind on this issue: he has disappointed many Americans, including myself, who voted for him when he promised to focus on clean energy and environmental conservation. He is now manipulating a lot of us by saying one thing in public and then working with the organizations he's claimed to be against if it's better for the economy in his mind.

Honestly, it's not surprising that the environmentalists are so upset: many of us wanted a President who would prioritize clean energy and the like. We are in dire straits, after all, but this sadly does not seem to be of too much concern to those who are in power.

On top of this, President Biden was faced with a woman who had been convinced that he stole the election from former President Trump: she was furious about that.

President Biden won, but it's becoming increasingly clear that the main appeal was that many of us simply thought he was the lesser of two evils.

As angry as I am at some of President Biden's decisions, I am still grateful that he has said that the U.S. government will fund New Mexico's wildfire response.

Thankfully, the man does have some empathy. I just wish he would stop asking oil companies to keep drilling...

In all fairness though, he is being faced with a lot of rage from consumers over sky-high inflation when it comes to gas prices, and perhaps he is attempting to strike a balance between economic health and environmental concerns.

The problem, of course, is that climate change has been put on the back burner once again, and we simply cannot afford to do that anymore: we're already seeing how damaging it is to continue investing in oil when we risk even more fragile environments and natural disasters in the very near future.

Unfortunately, many politicians are too concerned about finances to truly prioritize this issue.