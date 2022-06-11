Charred Landscapes from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire Are Vulnerable to Floods

President Biden is planning to visit the Land of Enchantment for a briefing on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire today while scientists are studying the future impacts of the still-burning blaze.

"As President Joe Biden prepares to visit Santa Fe for a wildfire briefing, scientists are studying the ongoing and future impacts of the still-burning Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire." —Theresa Davis

It looks like many residents who have already been impacted by the fire will likely have to deal with floods in the near—and even distant—future.

Kit Macdonald, a soil scientist, has warned many of the situation.

"...Moderate and high-severity burns can incinerate roots and destroy a “dynamic ecosystem” beneath the forest floor. When it burns hot, you’re going to have bare soil – absolutely bare soil...And burned soils may repel water. That’s especially dangerous where tree cover was completely obliterated. Healthy trees capture rain on needles and leaves, and gently release that precipitation to the forest floor...We’ve lost that entirely,” Macdonald said. “So, now, you’ve got raindrops that are falling the distance from the clouds all the way to the ground unobstructed. And you get what is called rain splash when the raindrop hits the ground, as it detaches soil and allows it to be carried away in the runoff. Fast-moving water on the eroded ground could carry soil, downed trees and boulders below the burn scars." —Kit Macdonald

The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service can assist in funding projects such as debris removal on private land.

Kenneth Branch, an assistant state conservationist for programs with NRCS who has lost his own property in the fire, said that assistance could apply to trees and other debris that have plugged up irrigation ditches or drainages.

He also warned that they are working against the clock, as monsoon season, which generally runs from June 15th through September 30th, will soon strike.

As far as precautions go, the BAER team may have a recommendation.

"The BAER team may recommend seeding and mulching to help speed up the regrowth process, and mitigate erosion and flooding." —Theresa Davis

That being said, restoring burned areas will probably be a very gradual process: it could take anywhere from three to five years.

“It can be three to five years before you really start to see some growth that will actually contribute to soil stability and an ecological function of the soil,” —Kit MacDonald

The fire's impacts will be felt for quite some time, unfortunately.