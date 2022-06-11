Expect Delays on I-25 Today for the Presidential Motorcade

It looks like residents will be facing some closures on I-25 today because President Biden is visiting New Mexico for a briefing on the wildfires in the northern part of our state.

"Authorities say Interstate 25 will be shut down twice on Saturday as President Joe Biden travels through Albuquerque for a briefing on wildfires in the northern part of the state. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the department will provide traffic control when the presidential motorcade travels through Albuquerque to and from the briefing in Santa Fe. He did not give specific times for the closures." —Matthew Reisen

That being said, it's important to take note of these closures, because you risk your car getting towed if you park in the wrong place.

“I-25 will be significantly impacted...There will be no parking allowed along the route for the president’s motorcade. Parked cars will be towed.” —Matthew Reisen

Additionally, the ABQ Pride Parade is also being held today, which will lead to road closures and traffic delays.

"Gallegos said other events, such as the ABQ Pride Parade, will also result in road closures and traffic delays on Saturday. For instance, ABQ Ride says from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be no bus service on Central between University and Louisiana because of the parade." —Matthew Reisen

In short, today is probably not the best day to take a long road trip on I-25. Unfortunately, all we know is that the interstate will be closed twice for the President's motorcade today: we have not been provided with specific times.