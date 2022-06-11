Bulan the Baby Orangutan Has Been Named after a Lunar Eclipse

Bulan was born on May 15, 2022, and he is now clinging tightly to his mother most of the time. She is quite protective of her little one, considering that he is so young and fragile, and it's very cute.

The baby's name is very special: he was born during a lunar eclipse.

He is the fifth offspring of his mother, Sarah, and her partner by the name of Tonka.

According to the ABQ BioPark's primate team, little Bulan is doing just fine and gaining healthy weight every week but, even though Pixel is very eager to play with her little brother, Sarah is still being quite protective of him.

Sadly, orangutans are critically endangered: there are only around 7500 left in the wild, and the primary threat to their habitats is logging, which has led to the loss of many of their forest habitats along with the loss of food sources they are reliant on.