Affordable Housing to Hit Santa Fe, New Mexico

The rental rates in Santa Fe, New Mexico are through the roof, and they have been for quite some time. It's difficult to get much more than a tiny apartment with compromised amenities and utilities for upwards of $1000 per month.

Fortunately, A Salt Lake City real estate firm has taken it upon themselves to convert the Quality Inn and the recently closed Motel 6 into attainable housing units: Each one would cost $950 per month: a steal in The City Different.

Pexels

"A Salt Lake City real estate firm intends to convert the Quality Inn and recently closed Motel 6, both on Cerrillos Road, into so-called attainable housing, with monthly studio apartment rentals costing around $950 per month." —Teya Vetu

You might be wondering what the difference is between affordable housing and attainable housing. There is a key distinction: Mountain Classic does not enroll in any government programs pertaining to affordable housing and it does not implement income restrictions on tenants.

"Mountain Classic completes hotel conversions without enrolling in any government affordable housing programs or obtaining subsidies and has no income restrictions on tenants, he said. The strategy is what distinguishes “attainable” housing from “affordable” housing, in which governments provide subsidies to developers in exchange for offering houses or rental units at below-market costs to tenants or homeowners who [meet] certain income requirements." —Teya Vetu

These housing units will be branded as Oslo and will hopefully provide a solution to the housing crisis that has plagued Santa Fe, New Mexico for quite some time.

People deserve a place to rest their heads at night, even if they cannot afford luxury real estate.