Opinion: Are Low Prices for U.S. Consumers Worth Corrupt Labor Practices in China?

Daniella Cressman

America is the land of the free, scattered with cafes, fashion outlets, and other shops selling shiny new gadgets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRUhQ_0g5j6bI200
Image by PublicDomainPictures

The people of this country work hard for our money, and many of us are living on minimum wage, if that.

With such a large population not earning as much as we'd like to, it makes sense that a lot of us are eager to snag any deals we might see online. While some consumers are genuinely concerned about the environmental impact of certain brands—not to mention the many side effects that too often come with conventional cosmetic products and the like—a lot of us simply cannot afford to be that environmentally conscientious: it's just not possible with our budget; only the rich can buy the most wholesome, natural products from brands they believe in, if they choose to.

Even they will sometimes opt to work with corrupt companies that sell large quantities of items for a ridiculously low price because it's extremely profitable for them to do so.

Shein is an online fashion outlet that has raked in a lot of cash. It is based in China but it now has Los Angeles-based factory and an in Indianapolis-area distribution center, not to mention an office in Washington, D.C.

These clothes are very cheap. Consumers can get a lot of what they want fast. The problem is that there are not only environmental concerns surrounding Shein's company: there are also corrupt labor practices taking place within the organization.

"Last year, researchers visiting Panyu on behalf of a Swiss watchdog group called Public Eye had also found large bags of clothing blocking corridors and exits in some buildings, an apparent fire hazard. Three workers interviewed by the researchers said they typically arrived at 8 am and left around 10 or 10:30 pm, with breaks of around 90 minutes for lunch and dinner. They worked seven days a week, with one day off per month—a schedule that is prohibited under Chinese law. "

Although Shein has claimed that it will investigate, there have still been a slew of issues.

"The company recently earned a score of zero out of 150 points on a rubric maintained by Remake, a nonprofit advocating for better labor and environmental practices. The score partly reflects Shein's environmental record: The c company sells an enormous volume of disposable clothing, and it discloses so little about its production that it's impossible to even begin to gauge its environmental impact." —Vauhini Vara

Remake's advocacy and policy director said that it was difficult to gain knowledge surrounding Shein's environmental impact because the company does not disclose information that might be too exposing.

"We still don't have any real insight into their supply chain. We don't know how much product they make, we don't know how much material they're using in aggregate, we don't know their carbon emissions." —Elizabeth L. Cline

It is my sincere hope that more American residents will prioritize fair business transactions with companies that implement ethical practices rather than compromising their integrity for cheap items if they can afford to: in my mind, they are so low-quality that they aren't even worth the price. That being said, there's no deal that is amazing enough to justify horrible labor practices where people are used like machines while being exposed to toxic chemicals or working longer hours than they are supposed to be under the law. Companies in the United States and in China ought to stop using and abusing their workers so that they can rake in enormous stacks of cash each year.

It's just not worth it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
3533 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Albuquerque, NM

The Police Are Seeking a Suspect in a Northeast Albuquerque Homicide

Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed Dustin Banteah with a sawed-off shotgun on Thursday night. "Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a person with a sawed-off shotgun late Thursday night at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
2 comments

$5 Gas is Now the New Normal

Inflation due to current events has caused the price of gasoline to skyrocket: the national average is now $5 per gallon. "Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that." —David Koenig and Julie Walker.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: President Biden Faced Anger When He Visited New Mexico Yesterday for a Briefing on the Wildfires

President Biden isn't Trump, but he was also not my first choice. I think a lot of Americans feel the same way: he was arguably quite dated in his views about race during the debates, and has also enraged environmental groups due to his closeness with the oil and gas industry.

Read full story
46 comments
Mora County, NM

Charred Landscapes from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire Are Vulnerable to Floods

President Biden is planning to visit the Land of Enchantment for a briefing on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire today while scientists are studying the future impacts of the still-burning blaze.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Expect Delays on I-25 Today for the Presidential Motorcade

It looks like residents will be facing some closures on I-25 today because President Biden is visiting New Mexico for a briefing on the wildfires in the northern part of our state.

Read full story
12 comments

Bulan the Baby Orangutan Has Been Named after a Lunar Eclipse

Bulan was born on May 15, 2022, and he is now clinging tightly to his mother most of the time. She is quite protective of her little one, considering that he is so young and fragile, and it's very cute.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Affordable Housing to Hit Santa Fe, New Mexico

The rental rates in Santa Fe, New Mexico are through the roof, and they have been for quite some time. It's difficult to get much more than a tiny apartment with compromised amenities and utilities for upwards of $1000 per month.

Read full story
11 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The City Has Said that Veteran Banners Can No Longer Be on Light Poles in Santa Fe. This Has Sparked Outrage.

On Tuesday, the city of Santa Fe sent a press release announcing that veteran banners can no longer be on light poles due to safety concerns. Understandably, the veteran community—along with the groups and individuals who have invested time, energy, and a sizeable sum of money in hanging up these banners—is outraged.

Read full story
35 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Opinion: One Person Was Killed and 8 Were Hurt in An Overnight Shooting at a Phoenix Strip Mall

There have been two shootings in Phoenix, Arizona: one person was killed and eight were injured hours after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: At Least 49 Are Dead As a Result of a Fire in a Bangladesh Depot

At least 49 people have perished in a fire in Bangladesh. More than 100 others have been injured, and 9 firefighters have died. "The inferno at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located near [the] country’s main Chittagong Seaport, 134 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka." —Julhas Alam.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: At Least 50 People Have Been Killed after an Attack on a Nigerian Church

There has been a devastating shooting in Ondo, Nigeria, during a Pentecost Sunday service no less. "Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said." —Chinedu Asadu.

Read full story
13 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The Controversial La Malinche Exhibit Will Be Coming to the Albuquerque Museum on June 11, 2022

La Malinche has always been a deeply controversial figure. "Both revered and reviled, La Malinche was an enigmatic figure whose legacy has inspired controversy, legend, and adulation since the 16th century. Depending on your point of view, the Indigenous woman who became the Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortes' translator...was a survivor, traitor, sinner or saint." —Kathaleen Roberts.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: 3 Were Killed and 11 Were Wounded in a Philadelphia Shooting on Saturday Evening

Yet another mass shooting has occurred, taking innocent lives and devastating families. This time, it was in Philadelphia during what could have been a beautiful Saturday evening.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: New Mexico's Red Flag Gun Law Is Underutilized, and That's a Major Problem

Recently, there was a double murder-suicide near Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "In that case, police say a 52-year old man shot and killed two teenagers—including the daughter of his ex-girlfriend—just over a month after a restraining order had been granted against him. The restraining order was filed due to threats directed at the teenage girl." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
16 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Flying Star Has the Best Cheesecake in Town

"Once in a young lifetime, one should be allowed to have as much sweetness as one can possibly want and hold." —Judith Olney. If you have not treated yourself to Flying Star's incredible turtle cheesecake, you are really missing out.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo Is Helping to Increase an Endangered Species: The Blue Iguana

Blue iguanas are interesting creatures. "Igor sits across a rock, soaking up a beam of sunlight streaming through a skylight above his enclosure at the ABQ BioPark Zoo—the scales covering his plump body taking on an iridescent bluish hue. He is one of three blud iguanas at the zoo and part of an endangered species of lizard that is native to the island of Grand Cayman in the Caribbean and was nearly driven to extinction." —Rick Nathanson.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Biden Will Visit New Mexico for a Wildfire Briefing

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire was due to a mistake by the U.S. Forest Service, and many families have lost their homes as a result. State officials and residents alike are furious, and President Biden wants to step in.

Read full story
74 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Albuquerque City Council Is Considering Bonds for Facilities

The Albuquerque City Council is currently considering bonds that could make a world of difference for residents of New Mexico. The $110 million-dollar proposal includes the following projects:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Is Increasing Spending on Nuclear Weapons, and That's the Last Thing We Need.

There have already been over 200 mass shootings in the USA this year, and it's only May. On top of that, the Ukraine-Russia War has caused a humanitarian crisis. In the U.S.A, we are dealing with so many catastrophes at once: We are acting like the pandemic is over when it's really not, we are now being forced to contend with inflated gas prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine overseas, and we are trying to solve the massive gun access problem we have in this country after so many devastating mass shootings.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy