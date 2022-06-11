Opinion: Are Low Prices for U.S. Consumers Worth Corrupt Labor Practices in China?

America is the land of the free, scattered with cafes, fashion outlets, and other shops selling shiny new gadgets.

Image by PublicDomainPictures

The people of this country work hard for our money, and many of us are living on minimum wage, if that.

With such a large population not earning as much as we'd like to, it makes sense that a lot of us are eager to snag any deals we might see online. While some consumers are genuinely concerned about the environmental impact of certain brands—not to mention the many side effects that too often come with conventional cosmetic products and the like—a lot of us simply cannot afford to be that environmentally conscientious: it's just not possible with our budget; only the rich can buy the most wholesome, natural products from brands they believe in, if they choose to.

Even they will sometimes opt to work with corrupt companies that sell large quantities of items for a ridiculously low price because it's extremely profitable for them to do so.

Shein is an online fashion outlet that has raked in a lot of cash. It is based in China but it now has Los Angeles-based factory and an in Indianapolis-area distribution center, not to mention an office in Washington, D.C.

These clothes are very cheap. Consumers can get a lot of what they want fast. The problem is that there are not only environmental concerns surrounding Shein's company: there are also corrupt labor practices taking place within the organization.

"Last year, researchers visiting Panyu on behalf of a Swiss watchdog group called Public Eye had also found large bags of clothing blocking corridors and exits in some buildings, an apparent fire hazard. Three workers interviewed by the researchers said they typically arrived at 8 am and left around 10 or 10:30 pm, with breaks of around 90 minutes for lunch and dinner. They worked seven days a week, with one day off per month—a schedule that is prohibited under Chinese law. "

Although Shein has claimed that it will investigate, there have still been a slew of issues.

"The company recently earned a score of zero out of 150 points on a rubric maintained by Remake, a nonprofit advocating for better labor and environmental practices. The score partly reflects Shein's environmental record: The c company sells an enormous volume of disposable clothing, and it discloses so little about its production that it's impossible to even begin to gauge its environmental impact." —Vauhini Vara

Remake's advocacy and policy director said that it was difficult to gain knowledge surrounding Shein's environmental impact because the company does not disclose information that might be too exposing.

"We still don't have any real insight into their supply chain. We don't know how much product they make, we don't know how much material they're using in aggregate, we don't know their carbon emissions." —Elizabeth L. Cline

It is my sincere hope that more American residents will prioritize fair business transactions with companies that implement ethical practices rather than compromising their integrity for cheap items if they can afford to: in my mind, they are so low-quality that they aren't even worth the price. That being said, there's no deal that is amazing enough to justify horrible labor practices where people are used like machines while being exposed to toxic chemicals or working longer hours than they are supposed to be under the law. Companies in the United States and in China ought to stop using and abusing their workers so that they can rake in enormous stacks of cash each year.

It's just not worth it.