Opinion: The City Has Said that Veteran Banners Can No Longer Be on Light Poles in Santa Fe. This Has Sparked Outrage.

On Tuesday, the city of Santa Fe sent a press release announcing that veteran banners can no longer be on light poles due to safety concerns.

Understandably, the veteran community—along with the groups and individuals who have invested time, energy, and a sizeable sum of money in hanging up these banners—is outraged.

This move has also triggered resentment and frustration at the way the city has handled the Hometown Heroes program.

"Santa Fe military veterans got some of the wind taken out of their sails when the city announced banners honoring veterans must come down from light poles on Cerrillos Road.But the controversy may not end there, with the program’s leaders and a city councilor expressing anger at the way the city has handled the Hometown Heroes program, started in 2019 as a way to showcase the sacrifices Santa Fe veterans have made for their country." —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

While John Blair—the City Manager—made a point of mentioning that Santa Fe wants to celebrate the veterans in other ways, a lot of folks are finding this change unreasonable: the banners have been up from May through November for the past two years and there have been no incidents.

"Blair spoke to members of American Legion Post 12 to discuss the latest twist in a saga that started with the sort of pomp and circumstance one would associate with military events before recent events put the program in jeopardy. At stake are more than 300 banners emblazoned with the photos of Santa Fe’s veteran community — some as far back as World War II." —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

Michael Garcia—the City Councilor and the sponsor of the banner program's resolution—was particularly miffed.

"City councilors approved a plan to install the Hometown Heroes banners in 2019 after members of local veterans groups, including American Legion Post 12, asked for help initiating the program. That initial resolution made it clear the city was responsible for the costs — reported as $10,000 at the time — for installing and removing the banners." —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

The program has faced many obstacles.

"After a seemingly flawless start, the program faced a number of unexpected challenges this year. In what some veterans and their supporters said was a surprise move, in February the council voted to change some terms of the plan, moving the financial and installation responsibility to local Post 12. Mayor Alan Webber said, among other problems, the deal violated Anti-donation Clause statutes that could leave the city vulnerable to having to also financially support other community organizations with free labor or financial help. As the American Legion post struggled to find funds to ensure the banners went up before Memorial Day, City Councilor Signe Lindell in a council meeting informed her colleagues the Public Service Company of New Mexico said it would donate the time and staff to hang the banners this year." —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

The safety concern is that high winds could potentially dislodge the poles with banners on them.

"Though PNM work crews began installations in May, the project was stopped when a lineman raised safety concerns about putting three banners on each light pole. If high winds turned those banners into sails, there could be enough force [to] dislodge the poles, according to a PNM spokesman." —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

Safety is important, and perhaps there is some legitimacy to this concern.

The caveat is that there really haven't been any safety concerns before, and it seems that the problem is systemic: every time the city councilor tries to honor veterans in one way or another, he is met with roadblocks.

"At the meeting, Garcia said every time he tried to work with city officials to find a way to put and keep the banners up, he is met with roadblocks — including varying excuses for why the city could not do it." —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

It seems that there is a lot of friction surrounding the celebration of veterans.

"[Michael Garcia] said he saw a pattern of 'challenge after challenge after challenge' getting in the way of having the city act to keep the program going. The emotions generated by the meeting led to a testy exchange between Blair and Garcia, a noted critic of Webber’s administration. Blair took issue with Garcia’s comments, saying they were 'lies … conspiracy theories.' 'Nothing I’ve said is a lie,' Garcia countered. Christy said during the meeting city councilors and officials never informed Post 12’s leadership about the change in the resolution. Garcia apologized for that oversight during the meeting. Some attendees at Tuesday’s meeting asked Blair if other banners placed around the city, not related to the Hometown Heroes program, must come down as well. Blair said if those banners are attached to poles like the Hapco poles, “they’re going to come down.” —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

Public Works Director Regina Wheeler wrote in an email in May that she reached out to Harpco and they said the poles were not designed to hold any banners safely. This seemed odd to her, considering that the banners had been displayed on the poles for dedicated months for two years priors and there had never been an issue.

"In an email from May obtained by The New Mexican, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler wrote after it became clear the intent was to place three to four banners on each pole, she reached out to Hapco and was told the poles were not designed to hold any banners 'safely.' 'They indicated that high winds could pull a light pole down,' she wrote. 'However, for the past two years, 2 banners have been installed on light poles without incident...This was done based on NMDOT approval of putting up to two banners per pole.'" —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

A lot of people are irate, but no one has asked for a refund yet, despite the cost of $156 for sponsoring a veteran family member: they're waiting to see how the discussion between the city and veterans groups plays out.

"In Santa Fe, people wanting to sponsor a banner for a family member or loved one pay $156 for the materials, but the costs associated with actually installing the banners are not covered by the fee. Christy wrote in an email he’s received numerous calls from “irate” families about the situation, yet no one has asked for a refund and people seem willing to see how the meeting between the city and veterans groups plays out." —Robert Nott and Sean P. Thomas

I vehemently disagree with war, but I still think veterans ought to be honored for the courage they have shown and the sacrifices they have made for our country.

They deserve that much.

If there are safety concerns, I can understand why these banners would not be on light poles, but they should be displayed elsewhere—throughout the city—so that these people feel seen and appreciated: they deserve acknowledgment and recognition.