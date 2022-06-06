Phoenix, AZ

Opinion: One Person Was Killed and 8 Were Hurt in An Overnight Shooting at Phoenix Strip Mall

Daniella Cressman

There have been two shootings in Phoenix, Arizona: one person was killed and eight were injured hours after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away.

"Seems we can't go a day without another mass shooting. Time has run out." —Mayor Kate Gallelo (Mayor of Phoenix, Arizona)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQ9tR_0g1KSMDb00
Collin Lloyd

After a while, the shock of all of this bloodshed leaves a person speechless: there's nothing anyone can say that will make up for the deaths of innocent people who have too often been under the age of 21.

"Sgt. Andy Williams told reports that nine people whom he characterized as young adults were taken to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road." —Associated Press

This is horrible: the last thing our struggling world needs is more pain, more murders, and more suffering.

Tragically, no suspects were immediately identified and one individual who was injured died in the hospital.

Why? That person did not deserve to die.

"In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts. On person died at the hospital, police said...Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed 'some sort of party.'" —Associated Press

So now unhinged individuals are shooting people because they had an argument at a party...

What ever happened to healthy conflict resolution?!

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area." — Sgt. Andy Williams

I am both saddened and outraged. I wish this country would adopt more reasonable gun regulation laws, before even more innocent people die at the hands of someone with a gun who is experiencing a weak moment and has no impulse control.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
3458 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: At Least 49 Are Dead As a Result of a Fire in a Bangladesh Depot

At least 49 people have perished in a fire in Bangladesh. More than 100 others have been injured, and 9 firefighters have died. "The inferno at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located near [the] country’s main Chittagong Seaport, 134 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka." —Julhas Alam.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: At Least 50 People Have Been Killed after an Attack on a Nigerian Church

There has been a devastating shooting in Ondo, Nigeria, during a Pentecost Sunday service no less. "Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said." —Chinedu Asadu.

Read full story
12 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The Controversial La Malinche Exhibit Will Be Coming to the Albuquerque Museum on June 11, 2022

La Malinche has always been a deeply controversial figure. "Both revered and reviled, La Malinche was an enigmatic figure whose legacy has inspired controversy, legend, and adulation since the 16th century. Depending on your point of view, the Indigenous woman who became the Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortes' translator...was a survivor, traitor, sinner or saint." —Kathaleen Roberts.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: 3 Were Killed and 11 Were Wounded in a Philadelphia Shooting on Saturday Evening

Yet another mass shooting has occurred, taking innocent lives and devastating families. This time, it was in Philadelphia during what could have been a beautiful Saturday evening.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: New Mexico's Red Flag Gun Law Is Underutilized, and That's a Major Problem

Recently, there was a double murder-suicide near Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "In that case, police say a 52-year old man shot and killed two teenagers—including the daughter of his ex-girlfriend—just over a month after a restraining order had been granted against him. The restraining order was filed due to threats directed at the teenage girl." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
15 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Flying Star Has the Best Cheesecake in Town

"Once in a young lifetime, one should be allowed to have as much sweetness as one can possibly want and hold." —Judith Olney. If you have not treated yourself to Flying Star's incredible turtle cheesecake, you are really missing out.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo Is Helping to Increase an Endangered Species: The Blue Iguana

Blue iguanas are interesting creatures. "Igor sits across a rock, soaking up a beam of sunlight streaming through a skylight above his enclosure at the ABQ BioPark Zoo—the scales covering his plump body taking on an iridescent bluish hue. He is one of three blud iguanas at the zoo and part of an endangered species of lizard that is native to the island of Grand Cayman in the Caribbean and was nearly driven to extinction." —Rick Nathanson.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Biden Will Visit New Mexico for a Wildfire Briefing

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire was due to a mistake by the U.S. Forest Service, and many families have lost their homes as a result. State officials and residents alike are furious, and President Biden wants to step in.

Read full story
74 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Albuquerque City Council Is Considering Bonds for Facilities

The Albuquerque City Council is currently considering bonds that could make a world of difference for residents of New Mexico. The $110 million-dollar proposal includes the following projects:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Is Increasing Spending on Nuclear Weapons, and That's the Last Thing We Need.

There have already been over 200 mass shootings in the USA this year, and it's only May. On top of that, the Ukraine-Russia War has caused a humanitarian crisis. In the U.S.A, we are dealing with so many catastrophes at once: We are acting like the pandemic is over when it's really not, we are now being forced to contend with inflated gas prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine overseas, and we are trying to solve the massive gun access problem we have in this country after so many devastating mass shootings.

Read full story
22 comments
Albuquerque, NM

A Teenage Boy Brought a Gun to an Albuquerque High School. He Was Not Arrested.

Mass shootings have been happening nearly every day in America. There have been no less than 20 mass shootings since the one in Uvalde. Amid this crisis, Americans are outraged, but sadly there are a lot of these incidents that don't make the headlines because a small group of people has been shot.

Read full story
35 comments
California State

Opinion: Slave Reparations Advocates Hail California's Historic Report

America has a sordid history. One where white people have lynched black people, white men have raped black women, and white oppressors have sacrificed every shred of human decency for profits by forcing slaves to work for free in extremely hostile conditions and collecting the money from cotton.

Read full story

New Mexico Is Headed Towards Its Worst Fire Year in History

Fires have wreaked havoc on New Mexico this year. In fact, it looks as though we are heading towards the worst 365 days in our state's history. "The seemingly endless inferno that was sparked by two prescribed burns is helping to drive New Mexico to its worst fire year in modern history. Wildfires flaring up in various sizes have scorched more than 790,000 acres throughout New Mexico as of Wednesday, putting this fire season in a virtual tie with 2011, when state data shows just shy of 800,000 acres burned in wildland blazes." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: The U.S. Forest Service Is Responsible for the Largest Wildfire in Our State's History. New Mexicans Need Help.

The U.S. Forest Service is responsible for the enormous fire—the largest blaze in this state's history—and many residents are furious with the organization's negligence. "Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo says it was a “mindblow” that forest officials started the Hermits Peak Fire via a controlled burn gone wrong on a windy day in early April. Learning last week the Calf Canyon Fire erupted after a U.S. Forest Service “sleeper fire” in January was a second mindblow to the mayor and others." —Albuquerque Journal.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Fish & Wildlife Failed to Produce a Report Regarding a Threatened Lizard

The oil and gas industry has wreaked havoc on the natural world for decades, leaving seemingly countless species endangered and then extinct. The latest victim of these corrupt practices is an innocent lizard who resides solely in New Mexico's sand dunes and certain areas of Texas: oil country.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: There Is a Huge Wind Project under Development in Central New Mexico

Climate change has been upon us for quite some time, yet plenty of folks have been in deep denial about the severity of the catastrophe. Thankfully, there is now an enormous wind project underway, and most people are happy about it.

Read full story
15 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico Is an Option

The nationwide shortage of baby formula has been making headlines on websites and newspapers across America as many concerned mothers experience despair while strolling through their local grocery stores to the sight of dismally empty shelves.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Wing It Up Food Truck Launches Storefront Location

Alejandra Leal and Brittany Muller opened their food truck just three years ago, with high hopes and low expectations: approximately 40% of food trucks succeed after three years, and Wing It Up has been one of them!

Read full story

Opinion: 31 People Were Killed in a Stampede at a Church Event in Nigeria

On Saturday, May 28, a church in Nigeria held an annual "Shop for Free" event meant to help the needy, but it turned into a total tragedy: Thirty-one people died in a stampede.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy