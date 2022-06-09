Phoenix, AZ

Opinion: One Person Was Killed and 8 Were Hurt in An Overnight Shooting at a Phoenix Strip Mall

Daniella Cressman

There have been two shootings in Phoenix, Arizona: one person was killed and eight were injured hours after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away.

"Seems we can't go a day without another mass shooting. Time has run out." —Mayor Kate Gallelo (Mayor of Phoenix, Arizona)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQ9tR_0g1KSMDb00
Collin Lloyd

After a while, the shock of all of this bloodshed leaves a person speechless: there's nothing anyone can say that will make up for the deaths of innocent people who have too often been under the age of 21.

"Sgt. Andy Williams told reports that nine people whom he characterized as young adults were taken to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road." —Associated Press

This is horrible: the last thing our struggling world needs is more pain, more murders, and more suffering.

Tragically, no suspects were immediately identified and one individual who was injured died in the hospital.

Why? That person did not deserve to die.

"In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts. On person died at the hospital, police said...Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed 'some sort of party.'" —Associated Press

So now unhinged individuals are shooting people because they had an argument at a party...

What ever happened to healthy conflict resolution?!

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area." — Sgt. Andy Williams

I am both saddened and outraged. I wish this country would adopt more reasonable gun regulation laws, before even more innocent people die at the hands of someone with a gun who is experiencing a weak moment and has no impulse control.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
3533 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Albuquerque, NM

The Police Are Seeking a Suspect in a Northeast Albuquerque Homicide

Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed Dustin Banteah with a sawed-off shotgun on Thursday night. "Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a person with a sawed-off shotgun late Thursday night at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
2 comments

$5 Gas is Now the New Normal

Inflation due to current events has caused the price of gasoline to skyrocket: the national average is now $5 per gallon. "Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that." —David Koenig and Julie Walker.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: President Biden Faced Anger When He Visited New Mexico Yesterday for a Briefing on the Wildfires

President Biden isn't Trump, but he was also not my first choice. I think a lot of Americans feel the same way: he was arguably quite dated in his views about race during the debates, and has also enraged environmental groups due to his closeness with the oil and gas industry.

Read full story
46 comments
Mora County, NM

Charred Landscapes from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire Are Vulnerable to Floods

President Biden is planning to visit the Land of Enchantment for a briefing on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire today while scientists are studying the future impacts of the still-burning blaze.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Expect Delays on I-25 Today for the Presidential Motorcade

It looks like residents will be facing some closures on I-25 today because President Biden is visiting New Mexico for a briefing on the wildfires in the northern part of our state.

Read full story
12 comments

Bulan the Baby Orangutan Has Been Named after a Lunar Eclipse

Bulan was born on May 15, 2022, and he is now clinging tightly to his mother most of the time. She is quite protective of her little one, considering that he is so young and fragile, and it's very cute.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Are Low Prices for U.S. Consumers Worth Corrupt Labor Practices in China?

America is the land of the free, scattered with cafes, fashion outlets, and other shops selling shiny new gadgets. The people of this country work hard for our money, and many of us are living on minimum wage, if that.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Affordable Housing to Hit Santa Fe, New Mexico

The rental rates in Santa Fe, New Mexico are through the roof, and they have been for quite some time. It's difficult to get much more than a tiny apartment with compromised amenities and utilities for upwards of $1000 per month.

Read full story
11 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The City Has Said that Veteran Banners Can No Longer Be on Light Poles in Santa Fe. This Has Sparked Outrage.

On Tuesday, the city of Santa Fe sent a press release announcing that veteran banners can no longer be on light poles due to safety concerns. Understandably, the veteran community—along with the groups and individuals who have invested time, energy, and a sizeable sum of money in hanging up these banners—is outraged.

Read full story
35 comments

Opinion: At Least 49 Are Dead As a Result of a Fire in a Bangladesh Depot

At least 49 people have perished in a fire in Bangladesh. More than 100 others have been injured, and 9 firefighters have died. "The inferno at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located near [the] country’s main Chittagong Seaport, 134 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka." —Julhas Alam.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: At Least 50 People Have Been Killed after an Attack on a Nigerian Church

There has been a devastating shooting in Ondo, Nigeria, during a Pentecost Sunday service no less. "Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said." —Chinedu Asadu.

Read full story
13 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The Controversial La Malinche Exhibit Will Be Coming to the Albuquerque Museum on June 11, 2022

La Malinche has always been a deeply controversial figure. "Both revered and reviled, La Malinche was an enigmatic figure whose legacy has inspired controversy, legend, and adulation since the 16th century. Depending on your point of view, the Indigenous woman who became the Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortes' translator...was a survivor, traitor, sinner or saint." —Kathaleen Roberts.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Opinion: 3 Were Killed and 11 Were Wounded in a Philadelphia Shooting on Saturday Evening

Yet another mass shooting has occurred, taking innocent lives and devastating families. This time, it was in Philadelphia during what could have been a beautiful Saturday evening.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: New Mexico's Red Flag Gun Law Is Underutilized, and That's a Major Problem

Recently, there was a double murder-suicide near Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "In that case, police say a 52-year old man shot and killed two teenagers—including the daughter of his ex-girlfriend—just over a month after a restraining order had been granted against him. The restraining order was filed due to threats directed at the teenage girl." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
16 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Flying Star Has the Best Cheesecake in Town

"Once in a young lifetime, one should be allowed to have as much sweetness as one can possibly want and hold." —Judith Olney. If you have not treated yourself to Flying Star's incredible turtle cheesecake, you are really missing out.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo Is Helping to Increase an Endangered Species: The Blue Iguana

Blue iguanas are interesting creatures. "Igor sits across a rock, soaking up a beam of sunlight streaming through a skylight above his enclosure at the ABQ BioPark Zoo—the scales covering his plump body taking on an iridescent bluish hue. He is one of three blud iguanas at the zoo and part of an endangered species of lizard that is native to the island of Grand Cayman in the Caribbean and was nearly driven to extinction." —Rick Nathanson.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Biden Will Visit New Mexico for a Wildfire Briefing

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire was due to a mistake by the U.S. Forest Service, and many families have lost their homes as a result. State officials and residents alike are furious, and President Biden wants to step in.

Read full story
74 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Albuquerque City Council Is Considering Bonds for Facilities

The Albuquerque City Council is currently considering bonds that could make a world of difference for residents of New Mexico. The $110 million-dollar proposal includes the following projects:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Is Increasing Spending on Nuclear Weapons, and That's the Last Thing We Need.

There have already been over 200 mass shootings in the USA this year, and it's only May. On top of that, the Ukraine-Russia War has caused a humanitarian crisis. In the U.S.A, we are dealing with so many catastrophes at once: We are acting like the pandemic is over when it's really not, we are now being forced to contend with inflated gas prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine overseas, and we are trying to solve the massive gun access problem we have in this country after so many devastating mass shootings.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy