Opinion: One Person Was Killed and 8 Were Hurt in An Overnight Shooting at a Phoenix Strip Mall

There have been two shootings in Phoenix, Arizona: one person was killed and eight were injured hours after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away.

"Seems we can't go a day without another mass shooting. Time has run out." —Mayor Kate Gallelo (Mayor of Phoenix, Arizona)

Collin Lloyd

After a while, the shock of all of this bloodshed leaves a person speechless: there's nothing anyone can say that will make up for the deaths of innocent people who have too often been under the age of 21.

"Sgt. Andy Williams told reports that nine people whom he characterized as young adults were taken to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road." —Associated Press

This is horrible: the last thing our struggling world needs is more pain, more murders, and more suffering.

Tragically, no suspects were immediately identified and one individual who was injured died in the hospital.

Why? That person did not deserve to die.

"In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts. On person died at the hospital, police said...Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed 'some sort of party.'" —Associated Press

So now unhinged individuals are shooting people because they had an argument at a party...

What ever happened to healthy conflict resolution?!

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area." — Sgt. Andy Williams

I am both saddened and outraged. I wish this country would adopt more reasonable gun regulation laws, before even more innocent people die at the hands of someone with a gun who is experiencing a weak moment and has no impulse control.