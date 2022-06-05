Opinion: Flying Star Has the Best Cheesecake in Town

"Once in a young lifetime, one should be allowed to have as much sweetness as one can possibly want and hold." —Judith Olney

If you have not treated yourself to Flying Star's incredible turtle cheesecake, you are really missing out.

Fallon Michael

"That's what dessert means to me: a dollop of sweet love in an otherwise cold world." —Sarah Strohmeyer

It is expensive at $8.50 per slice, but, honestly, it's worth every penny: You can look forward to perfectly rich cheesecake, a graham cracker crust, and a combination of homemade caramel and chocolate ganache, with a sprinkling of toasted pecans.

This is absolutely delicious, and I've found that it pairs beautifully with a chai latte.

If you are looking for a rich morning treat, this is the perfect cafe to visit.

Additionally, if you download the Frequent Flyer app on your phone, you can receive regular discounts, one being a free dessert for your birthday!

The rich creaminess of the cheesecake along with the sweetness of the caramel and the thickness of the chocolate ganache offers a myriad of delectable flavors as you savor each spoonful of this magnificent dessert, and the sprinkling of pecans adds a nice crunch—a necessary one—to the fluffy texture of the cheesecake.

The crust is only on the bottom, making the end of the slice deliciously sumptuous.

This is not just any old cheesecake: it is a vanilla cheesecake and, honestly, that makes a world of difference.

The pecans are toasted and the caramel is homemade.

Honestly, I cannot say enough good things about this cheesecake: it is to die for.