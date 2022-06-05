Opinion: The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo Is Helping to Increase an Endangered Species: The Blue Iguana

Blue iguanas are interesting creatures.

AristicOperations

"Igor sits across a rock, soaking up a beam of sunlight streaming through a skylight above his enclosure at the ABQ BioPark Zoo—the scales covering his plump body taking on an iridescent bluish hue. He is one of three blud iguanas at the zoo and part of an endangered species of lizard that is native to the island of Grand Cayman in the Caribbean and was nearly driven to extinction." —Rick Nathanson

Thankfully, Igor and his friends are being well-taken care of, and the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo intends to increase the number of blue iguanas.

"Igor's habitat is intended to mimic his natural surroundings. 'We have overhead misters in here to provide humidity and keep it more like their natural environment,' explains Phil Mayhew, one of four reptile keepers at the zoo and Igor's main caregiver." —Rick Nathanson

Phil is quite dedicated: he just returned from a trip to the Cayman Islands to learn more about the blue iguana!

"Among the largest species of lizard in the Western Hemisphere, a mature male blue iguana can measure 5 feet long from tip of the nose to end of the tail and weigh 20-25 pounds. Females are somewhat smaller. Nine-year-old Igor is a bit on the smaller side, tipping the scale at about 9 pounds. He was paired with twelve-year-old Lola, who recently laid a clutch of 14 eggs but broke three of them in the nest. " —Rick Nathanson

The other 11 were placed in an incubator, but, according to Mayhew, no one knows if there are embryos growing inside of them.

"There is a chance that these eggs could be infertile." — Phil Mayhew

I'm glad that the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is making every effort to increase the number of blue iguanas on the planet. This world most certainly needs fewer endangered species, and Igor seems to be quite content from the sound of things.