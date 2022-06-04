Opinion: Biden Will Visit New Mexico for a Wildfire Briefing

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire was due to a mistake by the U.S. Forest Service, and many families have lost their homes as a result.

State officials and residents alike are furious, and President Biden wants to step in.

"President Joe Biden plans to visit Santa Fe next weekend for a briefing on the wildfires ripping through new Mexico—one of which has grown to 317,000 acres, an area larger than Los Angeles." —Dan McKay

He plans to meet with state officials and discuss actionable solutions for the people of New Mexico.

"The president is set to meet June 11 with state officials, first responders, and families affected by the fires, according to the White House." —Dan McKay

It can be easy for presidents to become detached from the hardships of the American people at times, it seems, but it looks like President Biden truly wants to offer a helping hand.

"Biden called Lujan Grisham two weeks ago and pledged full support of the federal government as it battles the fires." —Dan McKay

Mayor Louie Trujillo is hopeful that the President will see the damage that has been done firsthand, especially since it was the result of a federal misstep by the U.S. Forest Service.

"I hope he takes the time to visit Las Vegas and to see the devastation that this fire has caused." —Mayor Louie Trujillo

After all, this fire has been responsible for so much loss.

"The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has burned hundreds of homes and triggered the evacuation of thousands of residents in northeastern New Mexico. It stretches across 316,971 acres from the Las Vegas area north into Taos County. It's about 62% contained, according to firefighters." —Dan McKay

According to Governor Grisham, the federal government could face significant legal liability as a result of the U.S. Forest Service's blunder.

President Biden will be discussing solutions with state officials to address the climate crisis, which is partially responsible for such extreme fires, and to discuss the federal wildfire practices that have led to such a catastrophe so that, hopefully, this will never happen again.

"In addition to restitution, the people of our state need assurance that he is serious about changing how the federal government manages our forests." —Senator Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell

