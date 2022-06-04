Opinion: The Albuquerque City Council Is Considering Bonds for Facilities

The Albuquerque City Council is currently considering bonds that could make a world of difference for residents of New Mexico.

TheDigitalArtist

The $110 million-dollar proposal includes the following projects:

Affordable housing: $20 million

Paseo del Norte/Unser Expansion: $15 million

North Dominga Baca Aquatic Center: $15 million

West Side Public Safety Facility: $15 million

Rail Trail: $10 million

Los Altos Park renovation: $5.5 million

Fire Station: $4 million

Albuquerque Police Department main police station: $4 million

Loma Linda Community Center gym: $3 million

West Mesa Aquatic Center updates: $3 million

Shooting Range Park improvements: $1.5 million

Ken Sanchez indoor sports complete: $1 million

Poole Property open space: $1 million

Manzano Mesa pickleball courts: $1 million

Ouray Boulevard: $500,000

McKinley bike shop completion: $500,000

Personally, I think that the money for the shooting range should go towards sensitivity training in the police force: not all officers are discriminatory, but too many seem to hold unconscious biases which desperately need to be addressed in my opinion.

Otherwise, I believe these adjustments would be absolutely wonderful, and I'm almost certain the vast majority of New Mexicans would agree.

Some of these projects were in the 2021 proposal, which failed to garner approval from the majority.

"The 2021 Bassa/Pena proposal died on Dec. 6 when it failed to get support from a council super-majority. Their plan was to sell the bonds without getting voter approval, a method that requires agreement from seven councilors. The legislation failed on a 5-4 vote." —Jessica Dyer

That being said, new projects have been added to the most recent version of the proposal.

"Some of the projects on their 2021 list—like affordable housing and the North Domingo Baca pool—are included in the new version. But the latest legislation also reflects input from the four councilors who took office Jan. 1. Lewis, for example, said he wanted to prioritize the Paseo del Norte and Unser project in his district rather than the Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center, which would have received money under last year's proposal. The West Side councilor said the city already has $10 million available for the road work and that a potential $15 million infusion will complete the needed funding. He said the road widening would serve a "massive part of our city that's in desperate need of more infrastructure," and that he'd pursue funding for the multigenerational center from other sources next year...Councilor Louie Sanchez, who also took office Jan. 1, was able to get some projects he wanted funded on the new bond list. He sought the $1 million for trail development and planning and planning at the Poole propert—a newly acquired open space property in his district—and $1.5 million to upgrade the city's Shooting Range Park upgrade...Sanchez's district would also get $3 million for West Mes Aquatic Center updates and $500,000 for Ouray Boulevard improvements." —Jessica Dyer

Overall—aside from the shooting range in my opinion—these improvements would all be quite welcome, and are deeply needed in most cases.