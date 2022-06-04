Opinion: New Mexico Is Increasing Spending on Nuclear Weapons, and That's the Last Thing We Need.

There have already been over 200 mass shootings in the USA this year, and it's only May.

On top of that, the Ukraine-Russia War has caused a humanitarian crisis.

In the U.S.A, we are dealing with so many catastrophes at once: We are acting like the pandemic is over when it's really not, we are now being forced to contend with inflated gas prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine overseas, and we are trying to solve the massive gun access problem we have in this country after so many devastating mass shootings.

When you look at these numbers, compared to how much is being spent on education programs and healthcare efforts in New Mexico, you will probably be quite shocked.

"The [Department of Energy] is planning to spend a whopping $9.4 billion in New Mexico in the 2023 fiscal year, surpassing the entire state government budget." —Ryan Boetel

You read that right: they're spending more than the entire state government budget.

"In New Mexico, proposed spending on the W93 Program would go up from $44 million in 2022 to $212 million the next fiscal year. The new nuclear warhead is expected to be completed in 2040 for about $15 billion, according to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation. It will be the United States' first entirely new nuclear warhead or bomb since 1988, according to LANL's website." —Ryan Boetel

DeSa81

In my mind, the last thing this world needs is another bomb.

Jay Coghlan, the executive director of Nuclear Watch, is horrified.

"I'm old enough that I grew up as a child during the Cold War. We are back in a new nuclear arms race...And I personally find it disgusting that, some 30 years after the end of the Cold War, we're back in, arguably, an even more dangerous nuclear arms race than the first one." —Jay Coghlan

If only this state spent as much on education and healthcare as it did on weapons. We'd probably have a lot less poverty in the Land of Enchantment.