A Teenage Boy Brought a Gun to an Albuquerque High School. He Was Not Arrested.

Mass shootings have been happening nearly every day in America.

There have been no less than 20 mass shootings since the one in Uvalde.

Amid this crisis, Americans are outraged, but sadly there are a lot of these incidents that don't make the headlines because a small group of people has been shot.

My heart goes out to all of the families.

I wish the bloodshed would finally come to an end.

On May 24, a teenage boy brought a gun to an Albuquerque high school and he was not arrested.

"After finding a 14-year-old at Volcano Vista High School with a gun fitted with an extended magazine full of hollow point bullets last week, an Albuquerque police officer asked for guidance from the state Juvenile Probation-Parole Office on how to proceed. By that time, the teen had tried multiple times to evade the officer and get into the SUV where his backpack with the gun was inside. A JPPO official called back several minutes later and told the officer the teen was a Level 3 'low risk' and 'was not to be arrested.' The teen was suspended from the school and released to a guardian after being detained for less than 20 minutes, according to an Albuquerque Police Department incident report. The gun, believed to be a 'ghost gun' without serial numbers, was tagged into evidence. The incident happened May 24, the same day a gunman walked into an elementary school in West Texas and fatally shot 19 students and two teachers before being killed by authorities." —Matthew Reisen

On May 24, a student at Rio Rancho was carrying a gun to Cleveland High School with him. He was arrested.

It seems like even mass shootings are beginning to become tragically normalized. We are in grave danger.

"After being told he wasn’t going to jail, the student thanked the officer for not letting him get into the SUV, telling him 'it would have been bad.'" —Matthew Reisen

Parents, kids—and American residents— need to be careful.