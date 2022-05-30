Opinion: There Is a Huge Wind Project under Development in Central New Mexico

Daniella Cressman

ELG21

Climate change has been upon us for quite some time, yet plenty of folks have been in deep denial about the severity of the catastrophe.

Thankfully, there is now an enormous wind project underway, and most people are happy about it.

"Proponents say the potential for wind-aided power could generate a profound shift in New Mexico, allowing two things it possesses in abundance — endless gusts and huge stretches of empty land — to be widely used to create energy and make money." —Rick Ruggles

New Mexico—The Land of Enchantment—is home to wide-open spaces and strong gusts of wind, so we might as well take advantage of the elements and continue moving toward sustainable energy procedures.

"The wind, an adversary during this tragic wildfire season in New Mexico, could be tamed and turned into a source of electricity for this state and others, proponents say. And with climate change a growing menace, renewable sources of energy such as wind and sun are in demand." —Rick Ruggles

Although some are upset about the landscape's change in appearance, it's important to keep in mind that these wind turbines are meant to preserve the environment long-term. Additionally, they have already provided an additional stream of income for a cattle rancher by the name of Dan Bell, so it is quite likely that other farmers and ranchers could strike a similar deal, protecting them from tough years when they don't make as many sales as they had hoped to or their crops are not successful as they could have been thanks to the elements.

"Dan Bell, a fifth-generation cattle rancher north of the town of Corona in Central New Mexico, said leasing property to Pattern Energy so it can erect wind turbines provides his family with income that is especially important during a drought." —Rick Ruggles

The cattle and agricultural industries are both crucial to the American economy, but it is often a competitive market, and farmers can find themselves down on their luck one year even if they've had massive success before that, so it never hurts to have a bit more money coming in, just in case.

“Most people are for them, but there are obviously some people that don’t like a change in the landscape...We’re just glad to have the chance for some supplemental income that’s not directly from [agriculture].” —Rick Ruggles

While there are those who are critical of this change for one reason or another— one valid concern is that wind turbines could impact birds' migration routes negatively and even kill them— most believe it's a positive step in the right direction, myself included.

