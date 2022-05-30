The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico Is an Option

The nationwide shortage of baby formula has been making headlines on websites and newspapers across America as many concerned mothers experience despair while strolling through their local grocery stores to the sight of dismally empty shelves.

Thankfully, there is now a solution for concerned parents residing in New Mexico: The Human Milk Repository.

OpenClipart-Vectors

"The repository can provide mothers with infants up to 40 ounces of milk for each child at $100 per child." —Journal Staff Report (Albuquerque Journal)

The Repository is eagerly seeking donations for those who are willing and able. Mothers will likely feel reassured to know that all donors are tested before they are approved.

"The initiative is being funded by a grant from the Anderson Family Foundation...The repository partners with medical facilities throughout the state and tests all donors before approval. Once approved, donors can make a donation appointment at facilities in Albuquerque or Las Cruces. Milk is then shipped to, or picked up, by recipient families after being processed at the repository’s Albuquerque facility. Information on where to donate and how to apply can be found at mothersmilkbanknm.org/donation-stations." —Journal Staff Report (Albuquerque Journal)

The executive director of the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico, Kael Marshall, is deeply concerned for parents across the United States during this difficult time and is proud to provide milk to mothers in New Mexico who are struggling to feed their babies.

“Our goal is to ensure all babies get the best start...If you’re in need, call us, and if you can donate breast milk, please do.” —Kael Marshall

Hopefully, the nationwide shortage will be resolved soon, but, in the meantime, this is an excellent option for moms with little ones.