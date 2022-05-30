Wing It Up Food Truck Launches Storefront Location

Eagle_

Alejandra Leal and Brittany Muller opened their food truck just three years ago, with high hopes and low expectations: approximately 40% of food trucks succeed after three years, and Wing It Up has been one of them!

"In the three years since launching, Wing It Up has earned a legion of fans, enough to where Muller and Leal could open up their own storefront location, years before they thought it would even be possible." —Pillar Martinez

It just goes to show that the product speaks for itself: if the food is good, the people will come!

Muller and Leal were determined to create something unique: they wanted to stand out among a sea of food trucks serving tacos, burritos, and the like.

Clearly, Muller is willing to take an unconventional approach: sometimes, you simply have to grab people's attention to get them to purchase your wings, so she got her cousin to don a chicken costume.

"To convince customers to give them a shot, Muller said her cousin donned a chicken mascot suit and began handing out samples wherever the food truck was parked. It worked. Soon, the food truck was met with more demand than they could keep up with and regularly sold out when it opened up shop." —Pillar Martinez

Think what you will, but it worked, and Wing It Up is now a smashing success: customers can look forward to a wide array of chicken creations that are both delicious and convenient.

"Wing It Up dishes out its namesake item in boneless, bone-in, breaded and “naked” varieties, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, french fries and sides like fried pickles. —Pillar Martinez

Wing It Up has the perfect schedule for anyone who is looking for a Saturday snack or a quick bite to eat after a long day at the office.

"Wing It Up is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, visit facebook.com/wingitup2019." —Pillar Martinez

This inspiring story shows that you can do anything you set your mind to, and success can come sometimes come long before you expect it to!