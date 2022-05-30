Opinion: 31 People Were Killed in a Stampede at a Church Event in Nigeria

Pixbay

On Saturday, May 28, a church in Nigeria held an annual "Shop for Free" event meant to help the needy, but it turned into a total tragedy: Thirty-one people died in a stampede.

Five children were from the same mother, and a pregnant woman was killed.

Initially, this charity program was meant to open at 9 a.m. but the gates were flooded as early as 5 o'clock in the morning.

Apparently, these gates were actually locked, but they were broken open as eager customers stampeded the place, determined to get their hands on free items.

Members of the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers were attempting to do the right thing: over 80 million people in Nigeria live in poverty.

Nearly everyone loves a good deal, but it seems deeply unethical to literally kill people to get your hands on material possessions.

I suppose the caveat is that it is often hard to do anything about it when you are forced to move if you are shoulder-to-shoulder in a sea of hungry consumers.

I wish that more individuals would value human life over items: no product is ever worth killing someone for, no matter how amazing it is.

My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones.

It is so sad that so many young children were killed before they even had the chance to grow up, and that a pregnant woman died during this vicious stampede.

To make matters worse, seven individuals were injured.

The "Shop for Free" event is currently suspended while authorities investigate the stampede.