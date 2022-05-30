Winds Continue to Test the Containment Lines of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire has devastated many. Fortunately, it looks as though it is almost at the end of its rampage: it is largely contained and, though the winds have picked up, firefighters have still managed to hold their ground for the most part.

Strengthening winds hampered crews’ efforts Sunday to further contain the megafire that has raged since April, and the challenge isn’t expected to wane as gusty conditions continue through Memorial Day. Winds blowing as high as 50 mph kept aircraft from dropping water Sunday, putting more of the onus on ground crews to battle the enormous Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Despite the stronger winds making the fire more active, crews mostly held their ground on the northern flank through Sunday, losing only a few hundred acres as they fought to keep the flames from spreading near Angostura on the west side of N.M. 518." —Scott Wyland

Mike Johnson, a spokesperson for the incident management team, says that he expects the containment lines to hold.

“We are confident it's going to continue to hold." — Mike Johnson

Thankfully, firefighters have made a lot of progress on this fire, which was the largest in New Mexico's history.

Tragically, it has already burned 314,750 acres, devastating many.

According to John Chester, the operations section chief for the fire's southern area, the containment lines have been able to withstand the strong winds' eastward push.

"On Sunday, the winds were blowing the flames inward into the containment lines along the western edge rather than making them spread outward, Hernandez said. The eastern lines have been strongly reinforced in the past several weeks, enabling them to withstand the winds’ eastward push." —John Chester

That being said, crews are still practicing an abundance of caution and taking this opportunity to implement preventative measures.

"Crews are fortifying lines, especially on the southwest corner, and removing anything flammable — brush, vegetation, debris, pine needles — to minimize the chance of the fire flaring up again in this area after residents return." —John Chester

Chester knows how hard this fire has been for so many people, so he wants to ensure that those who can move back into their homes will be able to remain in them without having to escape again as a result of a weather change.

“We’re doing a lot of good work in there to strengthen and hold that,” Chester said. “So when we … give that notice that you can move back into your homes, we won’t have to come back and say you have to leave again in the event of a weather change.” —John Chester

I'm grateful to the firefighters for all of the excellent work they are doing.