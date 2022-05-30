Santa Fe Public Schools Adopt a $301 Million Budget

Mediamodifier

The Santa Fe School Board has approved a $302 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year as of Thursday evening.

This may seem like a lot, but it is actually $25 million less than the current 2022 fiscal year budget. Thankfully, the remaining funds are expected to trickle in through the coming school year.

While per-student funding has increased, enrollment has dropped significantly.

This has led to a smaller budget.

No staff positions which are currently filled are being cut. However, 31 vacant positions are being eliminated.

The amount of classes in schools has also been adjusted.

Education staff can look forward to a state-mandated salary increase. The average increase is 7%, but the exact amount will likely vary depending on a myriad of factors.

That being said, the lowest annual salary for teachers will be $50,000.