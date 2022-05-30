Ex-Proud Boys Leader to Stay Jailed until Riot Trial

The Proud Boys are a neo-fascist, chauvinist, and exclusively male far-right group. They describe themselves as Western chauvinists.

Some members stormed the Whitehouse on January 6, 2022.

Tarrio, the ex-leader of the group, is now behind bars until the riot trial comes to an end.

"Tarrio, a South Florida resident, has been jailed since his arrest on March 8, a day after his indictment on charges including conspiracy. A federal magistrate in Miami previously ordered his pretrial detention...Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders used encrypted channels, social media and other electronic communications to plan and carry out a plot to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfere with the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, according to the indictment." —Michael Kunzelman

Tarrio was not physically present when the insurrection took place because a judge had ordered him to stay out of the nation's capital. Police had arrested him two days before it occurred for vandalizing a "Black Lives Matter" banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December of 2020.

Although Terrio claims he has stepped down as the Proud Boys' national chairman, five other men have been linked to the group.

"Tarrio claims to have stepped down as Proud Boys’ national chairman. Five other men linked to the Proud Boys — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Charles Donohoe and Dominic Pezzola — were charged in the same March 7 indictment as Tarrio. Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and assault charges and has agreed to cooperate in the Justice Department’s cases against other Proud Boys members...Nordean, Biggs, Rehl and Pezzola also remain jailed while awaiting a trial scheduled for August. Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, has described himself as a Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. The indictment describes Pezzola, of Rochester, New York, as a member of his local Proud Boys chapter. Tarrio tried to communicate with Nordean and Biggs by telephone while the two men were moving in and out of the Capitol, the indictment says." —Michael Kunzelman

