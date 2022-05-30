Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Christus Has Said It Will Cover Cancer Patients through the End of the Year

Daniella Cressman

So many people are sick in America, and a lot of them cannot even afford to pay for urgent medical services. Insurance might cover some of their medical expenses, but is often quite costly.

Unfortunately, this country is so focused on raking in cold hard cash that a lot of individuals' severe health conditions come after the profits certain hospitals or clinics are earning.

Recently, there has been a dispute between Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and New Mexico Cancer Care Associates.

"Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center agreed this week cancer patients may keep seeing their doctors at an independent clinic through 2022. The hospital told cancer patients in a letter sent Wednesday it will continue to cover their care at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates in Santa Fe until the end of the year, at which point the contract between the two concludes." —Rick Ruggles

Cancer is a horrible disease and one that can be extremely difficult to fight, physically and emotionally. Unfortunately, it seems that a conflict between two medical institutions may affect the patients' access to care in the long run.

Fortunately, Christus St. Vincent has said that it refuses to leave its patients in limbo, at least until the end of this year.

"Christus St. Vincent has said throughout the dispute it wouldn’t leave patients in limbo without care. The hospital said Thursday its letter 'provides greater assurances to our patients about our commitment to their ongoing cancer care.'" —Rick Ruggles

Unfortunately, it seems like there is a lot going on behind closed doors.

"The hospital previously has said it would terminate the clinic’s contract early, first on May 27 and then July 15. The hospital and clinic entered mediation Monday and Tuesday. Chan said additional mediation sessions haven’t been scheduled. Christus St. Vincent said in a statement Thursday, however, it looked forward to continuing mediation. Dr. Scott Herbert, an oncologist at the cancer clinic, said the proposed early termination dates for the contract wasted time and caused fear, only to have the hospital 'come back and do the right thing after enormous amounts of pressure” from the community.'" —Rick Ruggles

People usually go into the medical field to heal their patients and genuinely help others, but, unfortunately, these metaphorical waters are too often muddied by greed, so much so that power struggles such as this one can lead to inconvenience for cancer patients and cause unnecessary fear for individuals who are already struggling with so much. Many businesses will take the unethical route until they are "caught" by the public, and then suddenly shift gears. It seems that Christus St. Vincent might be doing just that.

"Christus St. Vincent’s letter indicates the hospital will continue to compensate New Mexico Cancer Care Associates until the end of the year, which was the arrangement in the original contract. The hospital said in the letter: “To ensure confidence in your care, we are committed to continue paying NMCCA’s providers, and the staff that support their efforts, for seeing patients … through the end of the calendar year. “This also means that we will continue to process all billing, including to your health insurance carrier through this calendar year,” the letter continued. 'NMCCA providers can remain covered by the Hospital’s insurance contracts through that period.'"—Rick Ruggles

In short, patients don't have to worry about crucial coverage until the end of 2022.

"The hospital and clinic offer different views of what has led to their conflict. The hospital has said the clinic failed to provide full staffing and that the clinic tried to recruit hospital-employed physicians to a new venture for independent doctors. New Mexico Cancer Care Associates says it wanted to be free of the hospital to pursue independent endeavors, including serving patients at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. The clinic also said it resented an effort by the hospital to convert its doctors into hospital employees." —Rick Ruggles

There are two sides to every story, but the tragedy of it all is that this business squabble will likely affect cancer patients who, quite frankly, already have more than enough to worry about...

"The hospital earlier this year announced a plan to build an $80 million cancer facility on its campus on St. Michael’s Drive and offer its own robust cancer services. The hospital’s letter reads in part: 'If you choose to follow your NMCCA provider after December 31, 2022, you will need to check with your insurance plan to verify future coverage. Should you choose to remain with the Hospital’s oncology providers, you won’t experience any changes in your current coverage.'" —Rick Ruggles

It's understandable that businesses would compete with one another, but it seems that both facilities should make a point of showing more empathy towards their patients and at least trying to provide them with as much convenience as possible during such a trying time. It's bad enough that people often have to pay handsomely for lifesaving care. Now, they're also being unwillingly involved in a battle that looks as though it is all about cold hard cash.

I wish medical institutions would prioritize patient care over lining their own pockets and competing with their business rivals.

