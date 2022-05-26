Opinion: Senator Murphy Pleads for Gun Compromise After Texas Shooting

The senator of Connecticut, Chris Murphy, spoke candidly on May 24, 2022, sharing his rawest emotions when it came to gun control, begging his Republican colleagues to come to some sort of compromise when it came to enforcing stricter laws.

He was devastated by the tragedy that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, and—it seems—had hoped this carnage would never ravage America again, yet these shootings have continued, troubling him: He even explained the deep trauma that children have had to navigate when they've been involved in such an intense incident, even if they were the ones who survived.

A U.S. senator who came to Congress representing the Connecticut community where 26 elementary school students and educators were killed nearly a decade ago begged his colleagues Tuesday, as the latest school shooting unfolded, to pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem. —Susan Haigh & Lisa Mascaro

Tragically, the mass shooting in Uvalde mirrored the devastating event of 2012 in more ways than one.

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, nearly 2,000 miles (3,200 km) away from Newtown, Connecticut, felt all too familiar to residents and officials who saw many similarities to the attack by a lone gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. —Susan Haigh & Lisa Mascaro

It is heartbreaking to see such young children die as the result of laws that can be stricter but are often not.

The truth is that the majority of Americans—regardless of party—want background checks: Some polls even indicate that no less than 90% of Americans support these background checks.

A gutted Sen. Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor Tuesday and demanded that lawmakers accomplish what they failed to do after 20 children, mostly 6 or 7 years old, and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut died on Dec. 14, 2012. Congress has been unable to pass substantial gun violence legislation since the collapse of a bipartisan Senate effort in the aftermath of that massacre. —Susan Haigh & Lisa Mascaro

Senator Chris Murphy's sentiments echo those of many Americans.

"Though the party of Democratic President Joe Biden has slim control of Congress, bills on gun violence have been stymied in the face of Republican opposition in the Senate." —Susan Haigh & Lisa Mascaro

There has been outrage across the nation as a result of this horrific tragedy: Most of us are tired of lip service, frustrated with the state of our country, and more than ready to see stricter gun laws implemented.

While not everyone is in agreement on this issue, it seems that—by and large—Americans support at least the most basic precautions for someone to purchase a potentially life-threatening weapon, even if they themselves want to own guns and support the right to bear arms: Handling a gun is an enormous responsibility.

These regulations would not ban all weapons; they would simply keep our communities safer than they are right now.