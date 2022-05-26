Opinion: Students with Guns Have Been Spotted at Albuquerque and Rio Rancho High Schools

Anomone123

Parents in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque should be extremely careful: On the day of the devastating shooting in Uvalde, Texas, two students with guns on them have been spotted in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but both people are facing criminal charges.

Two high school students were found with guns on campus in separate incidents Tuesday in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Both students, one at Volcano Vista High School and another at Cleveland High School, are facing criminal charges. —Matthew Reisen

Volcana Vista Principal Melissa Sedillo confiscated the gun from one of the students.

“The student who brought the gun on campus now faces criminal charges and appropriate school discipline, which could include suspension or expulsion..." —Volcana Vista Principal Melissa Sedillo

The principal encouraged anyone who is even remotely suspicious of danger to come forward and inform the staff: They take these situations very seriously, and are determined to keep everyone as safe as possible during these challenging times.

“We encourage people to come forward as they did today when they learn of possible threats to our students and staff. We take every threat or rumor of danger seriously and work closely with APS Police and other law enforcement.” —Volcana Vista Principal Melissa Sedillo

Even if you aren't certain, it's better to practice caution and let an authority figure know about what you think might be happening than to stay quiet.

Around the same time, a similar situation played out in Rio Rancho. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy told the Rio Rancho Observer that a boy was arrested Tuesday morning after being seen with a gun at Cleveland High School. She said the student was booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. According to Reedy, a student told a school security officer that the boy had a gun. The suspect was contacted, and authorities located and confiscated the handgun, Rio Rancho Public Schools said in a release. The release said no threats were made and the weapon was not brandished or pointed at anyone. —Matthew Reisen

If you have little ones in school, now is the time to be extremely cautious and inform authorities about any suspicious activity. I would even venture to say it might be safer to keep your kids at home if you have a gut feeling that something horrible could happen, but that is ultimately a personal decision, and thankfully the students in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho have been protected so far. I hope this continues to be the case.