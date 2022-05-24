The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Has Slowed Down for a Second Day

Skitterphoto

Amid all of the bad news, there is some relatively good news: The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire has now slowed.

The firefighters have been working very hard to contain this blaze, and have been largely successful. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity have aided them.

The fire is at 311,252 acres, with 41 percent containment. But its momentum has slowed considerably in the past several days, thanks in part to better weather — cooler temperatures and higher humidity — and swarms of firefighters battling spot fires and building containment lines. —The New Mexican

Unfortunately, communities in San Miguel County, Pecos Canyon, and the Upper Dalton Canyon are now under "go" status:

"Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating." —Arizona Emergency Information Network

That being said, many are being allowed to return home to Taos County.

"The situation also has improved enough to change the evacuation status in the N.M. 73 corridor in Taos County, allowing many to return home." —The New Mexico

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service has been very receptive about adapting its practices when it comes to conducting prescribed burns, so it seems like New Mexicans will likely be protected from such accidents in the future.

“I’m feeling very optimistic that they are clear that they need to change a number of patterns and practices...That may have been the quickest turnaround with any meeting with a secretary, frankly, I’ve had in my career.” —Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

At least the U.S. Forest Service has learned from its mistakes. Although we are not out of the woods yet, things are starting to get better.