Favorable Weather Aided Wildfire Crews on Saturday

Lately, the wildfires have been incredibly destructive for many communities in New Mexico. Thankfully, the weather conditions made it easier for firefighters to keep the blaze under control on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Unfortunately, favorable conditions for one fire can also make for unfavorable conditions for another, making the whole ordeal more complicated.

The incident commander on Saturday said fire crews on the north end of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in northern New Mexico continue to make a lot of good progress. But he said the winds that helped in the north spread the fire down south near the Pecos watershed, although not significantly. —Matthew Reisen

That being said, officials are expressing optimism while diligently fighting this fire, are proud of the progress that has been made so far, and seem steadfast in their determination to remedy the problem.

The fire spread 8,000 acres, its largest growth in days, by Saturday evening, totaling 314,313 acres, but remained 40% contained as officials expressed optimism about the progress made and lower temperatures to come. —Matthew Reisen

Meanwhile, another "human-caused" fire has grown. It's called the Black Fire.

A fire in the Gila grew another 16,000 acres overnight. The Black Fire was at 120,000 acres by Saturday evening with 4% containment. The fire has not destroyed any homes or structures but led to evacuations of several areas. Officials predict the fire will move to the north, east and west as crews try to contain it in the coming days. The fire was “human caused” but is under investigation. —Matthew Reisen

In short, it seems that things are getting better in some areas but worse in others, yet the firefighters remain committed to containing these massive blazes.